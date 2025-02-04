Asia Pacific Touch Panel Market Set for Rapid Growth Amid Rising Demand for Smart Devices

Asia-Pacific Touch Panel Market is expected to reach $13.48 Billion, by 2020

Rising demand for interactive display applications, which includes smartphones, tablet PCs, LCD touch monitors, industrial control panels and others, is propelling the market growth for touch panels.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the highest technology adoption rate, the China region held around 57.65% share of the touch panel market by revenue in 2013. The major applications of touch panels include smartphones, tablet PCs, notebook PCs, all-in-one PCs, and LCD touch monitors. Amongst all the application areas of touch panels, the smartphone segment holds more than 70% market share followed by tablet PCs. In the coming years applications such as Smart watches, smart TVs, and industrial displays will exhibit incremental growth, with a CAGR of 41.9%. Asia Pacific Touch Panel Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to garner $13.48 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2014-2020.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1160 With the highest technology adoption rate, the China region held around 57.65% share of the touch panel market by revenue in 2013. The major applications of touch panels include smartphones, tablet PCs, notebook PCs, all-in-one PCs, and LCD touch monitors. Amongst all the application areas of touch panels, the smartphone segment holds more than 70% market share followed by tablet PCs. In the coming years applications such as Smart watches, smart TVs, and industrial displays will exhibit incremental growth, with a CAGR of 41.9%.The major technologies used in touch panels include resistive, capacitive (surface, projected), and infrared. Amongst these technologies, capacitive technology should remain the most preferred technology over the analysis period, due to its applications in smartphones, and tablet PCs. The emerging structure such as one glass solution (OGS) in projected capacitive is boosting the growth of capacitive technology in the touch panel market. Infrared technology is expected to grow at a higher pace due to its applications in large public displays. The market for resistive touch technology would witness declination due to the growing popularity of multi-touch capacitive panels.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1160 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:- Asia-Pacific touch panel market would show significant growth due to increasing demand for smartphones and tablet PCs- Application segment including smart watches, smart TVs, and industrial control panels would grow at the fastest rate during 2014-2020 with a CAGR of 41.9%- The declining cost of smartphones and tablets, and the rising adoption of simpler UI devices would act as major drivers for the market- New infrared technology is expected to commercialize in the consumer electronics sector and to grow five-fold by 2020The market for touch panels is not limited to one-size-fits-all solutions. Different applications such as smartphones, tablet PCs, monitors, and others have made the market complex in terms of determining the demand for particular sizes of touch panels. The manufacturing companies in Asia-Pacific are adopting various strategies to sustain a high degree of market complexity and to plan their growth in the future. TPK Touch Solutions, Wintek Inc., AUO Inc., CPT Inc., HanssTouch Inc., and 3M touch systems are the key companies involved in the manufacturing of touch panels. The companies are primarily focusing on the production of touch panels covering all the required sizes for the various applications to gain a share in the application market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1160 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.