Semiconductor Packaging Market Poised for Growth: Trends & Forecasts Through 2030

Semiconductor Packaging Market 2030

Semiconductor Packaging Market Expected to Reach $60.44 Billion by 2030

IoT products like sensors, actuators, and microcontrollers drive the largest share of the semiconductor packaging market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Semiconductor Packaging Market by Type, Packaging Material, Wafer Material, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" the global semiconductor packaging market size was valued at $27.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $60.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09496 Semiconductor packaging is an advanced semiconductor packaging technology where the layers of components inside an integrated circuit (IC) are stacked together while the horizontal and vertical connections are made to keep them in place and work as a single device. Semiconductor packaging offers distinct advantages over other packaging technologies such as reduced power consumption, enhanced efficiency, better overall performance, and high frequency of operation.Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, require compound semiconductors to achieve full commercialization. The UK has a rich heritage of microprocessor design, with companies, such as ARM and Imagination Technologies, and new start-up companies designing AI processors, such as Bristol-based GraphCore, which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global semiconductor packaging market growth.China is the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the global semiconductor packaging market share . The semiconductor packaging industry is well-established in China and Taiwan. In addition, rapid growth in sales of consumer electronic products supplements the market growth. Moreover, the increase in defense expenditure and widespread use of semiconductor material in IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, and automotive industries drive the growth of the semiconductor packaging market revenue. An increase in demand for high-speed and compact-size electronic products boosts the adoption of flip-chip technology in the electronic industry. The Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity and serves as a key driver of the𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09496 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Semiconductor Packaging industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,ChipMOS Technologies, Inc.ASE GroupTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyTexas InstrumentsAmkor Technology, Inc.Intel CorporationPowertech Technology, Inc.Fujitsu Ltd.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., LTDProducts used in IoT, such as sensors & actuators, analog & mixed-signal translators, and microcontrollers or embedded processors, require efficient and reliable packaging solutions, which can be done using flip chips, contributing the highest share in the global semiconductor packaging market. In comparison to customary wire-bond packaging, the flip chip offers various benefits such as superior thermal & electrical performance, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, remarkable I/O capability, reduced form factors, and well-established process equipment expertise.By region, the semiconductor packaging market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market analysis identified that Asia-Pacific contributed the maximum revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions.The impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing industry has significantly affected the global economy. Electronic components, such as PCBs, LED chips and wafers, ICs, and other semiconductor devices, are mostly imported from China. Attributed to the shutdown of manufacturing units, the prices of semiconductor components have increased by 2-3%, owing to a shortage of supplies.The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly reshaped the global economy. A sudden decline in infrastructure development and installation projects is expected to hamper the semiconductor packaging market growth for automotive and other industrial verticals.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09496 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the flip chip segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.- The consumer electronics segment accounted for more than 45% of the semiconductor packaging market share in 2020.- The fan-out WLP segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The UK was the major shareholder in the Europe semiconductor packaging market, accounting for approximately 35% share in 2020.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.