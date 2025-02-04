Shopezy Becomes the Fastest Growing Contender in the U.K.’s On-Demand Delivery Market

Shopezy, the U.K.’s fastest-growing on-demand delivery platform, expands its services with features like taxi bookings and exclusive deals, positioning itself as the first "super app" while prioritizing customer satisfaction and community partnerships

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopezy , the U.K.'s fastest-growing on-demand grocery and food delivery platform, expands its services across key regions, including South Wales, Portsmouth, and London. With over 60,000 active users and partnerships with more than 150 local businesses, Shopezy is transforming how communities access essential products.

In 2024, Shopezy aims to set a new standard for convenience by integrating additional services, including courier services and exclusive deals, such as "Magic Monday," into its app. This strategic move positions the service as the first "super app" in the U.K., providing consumers with an all-in-one platform for groceries, dining, and transportation services.

A Community-Driven Approach

Since its inception, Shopezy has focused on offering a customer-centric online delivery service that partners with local community shops and restaurants. The company distinguishes itself with low commissions and exclusive promotions. These features, including "Magic Monday" and "Happy Hour" deals, have fostered strong relationships with both business owners and customers.

Shopezy has earned over 1,800 Trustpilot reviews, boasting a 4.4/5 star rating, with 90% of users giving it a perfect score. This strong community backing is integral to the company's growth strategy as it expands to meet the needs of diverse communities across the U.K.

"We have always aimed to make shopping more accessible to everyone, regardless of location," said Lal, founder and CEO of Shopezy. "We've fostered trust in our communities by offering superfast delivery, exclusive deals, exceptional customer service, and low fees." He emphasizes that the company's customer-centric outlook and focus on fostering relationships with local businesses are at the heart of its success.

Growing On-Demand Services

The U.K.'s on-demand delivery market has grown rapidly, with forecasts indicating a value of £28 billion by 2025. Shopezy has capitalized on this trend by providing customers with an affordable, efficient online delivery solution for food, groceries, and alcohol within a 1-2 hour timeframe.

As the clamor for on-demand services increases, the company continues to refine its offerings to meet consumers' evolving needs, mainly by committing to provide low commission rates for businesses.

Shopezy's low commission fees, exclusive deals, and customer loyalty programs have further helped the online delivery platform differentiate itself from competitors like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat. The company's revenue has grown by 10-15% annually, driven by its focus on offering customers value and convenience through exclusive promotions and fast delivery times.

"Our approach is simple," says Lal. "We want Shopezy to be the most trusted, convenient, and affordable online delivery option for customers. Whether it's offering a £1 Happy Hour deal or introducing courier services, we're committed to leading innovation in this space."

Expansion Plans

The company plans to expand aggressively into more regions across the U.K., focusing on underserved areas. In addition to expanding its geographic reach, the company is also looking to deepen its partnerships with restaurants and convenience stores, providing customers with an even broader selection of products.

Shopezy has partnered with curated restaurants in Cardiff to launch Taste of Cardiff, a campaign celebrating the city’s vibrant culinary scene. As a launch offer, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and free delivery on global cuisine from select local favourites. This initiative is Shopezy's tribute to Cardiff, showcasing the city’s diverse flavours as a proud, homegrown brand.

Lal's long-term goal is to solidify its position as a leader in the on-demand online delivery market while introducing excellent features like the courier services.

"We are excited about the future," says Lal. "Our vision is to continue leading the on-demand delivery market by offering grocery and food delivery and expanding into other essential services. We believe we can achieve that with our customer-centric perspective and our commitment to innovation."

For more information about Shopezy and its online delivery services, visit the company website .

About Shopezy

Established in the U.K., Shopezy is an online platform connecting customers with local restaurants and grocery stores. Its mission is to simplify shopping and provide customers with a seamless experience by offering fast, affordable delivery for a wide range of products. With expansion plans across the U.K. and introducing new services, Shopezy continues to change the convenience economy.

