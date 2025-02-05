AskTuring.ai Demos at Mortgage Bankers Servicing Solutions Conference in Dallas Feb 4th -7th

Eyal Leeder, co-founder and CRO, AskTuring.ai AskTuring MBA Mortgage Banking Association

The mortgage industry’s shift toward AI demands solutions that prioritize security while allowing lenders to harness their data’s full potential privatley— this balance is non-negotiable.” — Eyal Leeder, Co-Founder, Chief Revenue Officer, AskTuring.ai

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AskTuring.ai, an emerging technology leader in secure, private AI solutions, announced today its participation as a member at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas, Feb. 4-7.

AskTuring.ai offers a secure, private, customized smart data warehouse platform serving customers in the mortgage default and law vertical. The AI-powered technology helps customers access and analyze their proprietary data with unprecedented ease, efficiency and in the best-in-class secure way. Businesses are now seamlessly integrating with AskTuring.ai, allowing them to unlock powerful insights and automate complex processes within their specific industry vertical while meeting required compliance such as SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR and more.

Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Eyal Leader will be onsite to discuss and demonstrate the company's AI-powered platform, which enables businesses to securely access and leverage proprietary data across systems—a critical capability for mortgage lenders and servicers as they navigate regulatory and operational challenges.

Attendees at the MBA Servicing Solutions Conference can schedule one-on-one meetings with AskTuring.ai's team to discuss their private, secure, custom AI implementation integration. The MBA event, expected to draw thousands of servicing professionals, will feature insights on operational efficiency, regulatory compliance and emerging technologies. AskTuring.ai's participation underscores the growing role of specialized AI in financial services.

AskTuring.ai is proud to support organizations such as the Mortgage Bankers Association that advance industry practices and education.

AskTuring today announces its founding membership in the Applied AI Association, a global organization committed to best-in-class AI adoption across industries. The Applied AI Association helps companies accelerate growth, foster research and education, develop industry standards, connect member organizations and promote the services of member companies.

About AskTuring.ai

AskTuring.ai offers a secure, private, customized smart data warehouse platform serving customers in the mortgage default and law vertical. Our technology allows users to access and analyze proprietary data with unprecedented ease, efficiency and in the best-in-class secure way. Businesses are now seamlessly integrating with AskTuring.ai, allowing them to unlock powerful insights and automate complex processes within their specific industry vertical while meeting the required compliance for their industries (SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR and more). Founded in 2024, AskTuring.ai has the fundamental technical capability to empower businesses across many verticals, however is currently focused on mortgage and law industries. The company has been recognized for its vertical SaaS innovations, including launch at TechCon SoCal. For more information about the team, visit www.askturing.ai/team.

For scheduling inquiries with Eyal Leader, co-founder CRO of AskTuring.ai, visit AskTuring.ai to schedule a demo or email contact@askturing.ai.



For Media

press@askturing.ai

