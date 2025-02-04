Emerald Strategic Marketing provides comprehensive website upgrade for Illinois-based client Pulse Technology

Jenna Miller, CEO, Emerald Strategic Marketing

Marketing firm specializing in tech companies upgrades, enhances website for Schaumburg, IL firm

Done properly, a website can be a strong business-building tool for a company.” — Jenna Miller, CEO, Emerald Strategic Marketing

NAVARRE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Strategic Marketing (https://emeraldstrategicmarketing.com), a digital marketing agency specializing in services including SEO, social media management and other marketing services tailored to the B2B tech and SaaS (software as a service) industries, recently completed a comprehensive website upgrade for Pulse Technology (https://pulsetechnology.com).

Pulse Technology is a 70-year old, second generation family business providing a variety of technology services to businesses and organizations throughout the Midwest and beyond. The company operates locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Core services include Managed Print Services, Managed Network (IT), video walls, archiving and document solutions, as well as office furniture design. The first Pulse Technology website made its debut in 2019 when the company officially rebranded from the name it had used since 1955, Des Plaines Office Equipment.

Emerald Strategic Marketing worked with the Pulse team to provide the website upgrades. The website features expanded downloadable resources to help the business owner streamline operations, boost productivity and stay ahead in today’s competitive market. The knowledge center includes an extensive video library. Additionally, viewers have access to the company’s weekly blog on a variety of topics (including how to train employees to recognize attempts to hack into their systems), along with case studies, PDFs and a number of “how to” pieces

With improved navigation and increased speed, visitors can access what they need quickly and easily.

Enhanced mobile-friendly configuration enables a viewer to access the information from virtually anywhere. The site has improved Search Engine Optimization (SEO) features, helping the company to be more competitive on search engines.

Jenna Miller, CEO of Emerald Strategic Marketing, said, “This was a comprehensive and exciting project to work on. We completely revamped more than 100 of the website pages and consolidated many forms into one centralized form to make it easier for visitors to contact the company. The re-design also makes tracking leads and analytics quicker and easier.”

She continued, “At one time business owners viewed a website as a bookmark of sorts; something that people access to learn more about the company. But websites have become far more dynamic than that. Done properly, a website can be a strong business-building tool for a company. We are pleased to work with Pulse Technology’s team in their marketing efforts. Pulse is a strong and well respected industry leader and we believe that their website reflects that stature.”

Vince Miceli, Vice President at Pulse Technology said, “Jenna and her team have done a great job upgrading our site and keeping our digital image strong and cutting-edge in the marketplace. We look forward to leveraging the benefits of our new and improved website as we prepare to celebrate our 70th year in business.”

About Emerald Strategic Marketing

Emerald Strategic Marketing is comprised of a team of passionate storytellers, strategists and design gurus, dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind inbound marketing experience to amplify a company’s brand voice through identifying its target audience and extensive keyword research for Search Engine Optimization (SEO), creating relevant content and managing marketing channels that work best for each individual company. Based in Navarre, FL, Emerald Strategic Marketing serves the needs of businesses throughout the United States. Emerald Strategic Marketing also offers a free downloadable guide, geared specifically for the B2B Tech and SaaS companies on how to optimize a company’s digital presence, generate more leads and learn more about how to achieve the optimum levels of SEO. The free guide can be accessed by visiting https://www.emeraldstrategicmarketing.com/ and clicking on the “Get My Free Guide Today” button.

Jenna Miller is the company’s Chief Executive Officer. To learn more about services offered by Emerald Strategic Marketing, please call (847) 772-5808 or email info@emeraldstrategicmarketing.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.