DOH LAUNCHES HAWAIʻI OPIOID SETTLEMENT WEBSITE

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has taken a significant step in combating the opioid and illicit fentanyl crisis in our state with the launch of a public online resource to track what is expected to be in excess of $100 million in settlement funds paid to the state of Hawaiʻi as part of the national opioid lawsuit settlement agreements. The settlement agreements, entered into with several major pharmaceutical companies through a master settlement agreement, are expected to provide annual payments to Hawai‘i through 2038.

The new website provides the public with useful information about the Hawaiʻi Opioid Settlement Project (OSP), an initiative that was launched in 2023 by the DOH Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division (ADAD) to manage the opioid settlement trust fund. In collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi’s Hawaiʻi Data Science Institute (HI-DSI), ADAD has developed an interactive online platform featuring data dashboards and other resources to enhance transparency and encourage public engagement.

Interactive Data Dashboards

The OSP website, launched publicly Jan. 6, includes three primary data dashboards:

The Opioid Overdose Data Dashboard tracks key indicators of opioid-related harm, including overdose deaths and emergency department visits.

The Opioid Settlement Fund Data Dashboard details Hawaiʻi’s portion of the national settlement funds and their allocation.

The Naloxone Statewide Distributions Data Dashboard displays information on the distribution of naloxone, a lifesaving medication for opioid overdoses, provided free by the DOH at select locations across the state.

Fund Allocation and Oversight

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, 85% of the opioid settlement funds will be managed by the state, and 15% will be directed by Hawaiʻi’s counties. The Hawaiʻi Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee was also created to help guide the allocation process, ensuring funds are used according to the settlement agreement’s terms and conditions to address opioid-related harms effectively.

Settlement dollars are currently earmarked for critical areas, including:

Expanding access to addiction treatment and recovery programs

Supporting harm-reduction strategies, such as free naloxone distribution

Enhancing prevention initiatives to reduce opioid misuse

“Opioid addiction, substance use and overdose deaths have torn families apart, damaged relationships and devastated communities,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, DOH director. “We must dedicate available resources to healing the wounds caused by drug addiction. DOH is committed to ensuring that any funds allocated in settlements to the state through DOH will be stewarded responsibly, strategically and expeditiously.”

Visit the Hawaiʻi Opioid Settlement Project and the Behavioral Health Dashboard websites for more information.

