Envu Announces Appointment of Chen Lichtenstein as Chairman of Board of Directors

Envu has announced that its board of directors has appointed Chen Lichtenstein as its new chairman.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, has announced that its board of directors has appointed Chen Lichtenstein as its new chairman.Lichtenstein has over 25 years of experience leading and running global companies in life science and related fields, including environmental health. He brings to Envu a strong track record of accelerating innovation and growth, building winning teams, transforming organizations and generating stakeholder returns.“As a leader solely dedicated to the environmental science space, Envu has a bold vision for the future that involves continued growth and partnerships while delivering value-added, sustainable innovations for our customers,” said Envu CEO, Gilles Galliou. “We are excited to welcome Chen as our new chairman of the board as his extensive experience leading global operations and his deep expertise in our industry will enable him to immediately add value in this role as he works with us toward achieving our ambitious goals, for our customers and the industry.”Lichtenstein is assuming the chairman role from Pontus Pettersson, partner at Cinven, the private equity firm that has majority ownership in Envu. Pettersson has been serving as chairman since Envu was formed in October 2022 through a carveout from the former Environmental Science Professional business of Bayer, which Cinven purchased.“I am very pleased to pass the reigns of the chairman of the board of directors role for Envu to Chen Lichtenstein,” said Pettersson. “Chen’s expertise in biotech and crop protection, his experience in the investment and financial sectors, and his passion for building strong organizations that generate value for their customers, employees and shareholders lends itself well to supporting Envu in the next chapter of its exciting growth.”As a long-time industry executive, Lichtenstein shared that he has followed Envu since its inception.“I am impressed by the breadth of innovative, sustainable solutions Envu offers, which drive customer engagement and quality growth,” said Lichtenstein. “Further enhanced by its robust network of innovation partners and selective acquisitions, Envu is well positioned to continue driving forward, and I am delighted to be joining its strong team.”Chen Lichtenstein has extensive leadership experience in life science and related fields. He served as of the formation of Syngenta Group in 2020 until the end of 2023 as its chief financial officer, also responsible for strategy, integration and productivity. From 2014 to 2020, he served as the president and chief executive officer of ADAMA (now a member of Syngenta Group). From 2013 to 2014, Lichtenstein served as the president and chief executive officer of China National Agrochemical Corporation (CNAC), ChemChina’s strategic business division, the parent company of Syngenta Group. From 2006 to 2013, he served as the deputy chief executive officer, head of global operations and held various other roles within ADAMA. Prior to that, from 1999 to 2006, Lichtenstein served at the New York and London offices of Goldman Sachs, as an executive director in the Investment Banking division.Lichtenstein holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the Graduate School of Business, and a J.S.D. from the School of Law at Stanford University, a B.Sc. in Physics from the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, summa cum laude, and an LL.B. from the Faculty of Law, cum laude, at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.In addition to serving as chairman of the Envu board of directors, Lichtenstein also serves on the board for Teva Pharmaceutical [NYSE: TEVA].About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com About CinvenCinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Luxembourg, Madrid, New York, and Guernsey.Cinven takes a responsible approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society.Cinven Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Cinven Fund Management S.à r.l. is authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited, Cinven Capital Management (VI) General Partner Limited, Cinven Capital Management (VII) General Partner Limited and Cinven Capital Management (SFF) General Partner Limited are each authorised and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.In this press release ‘Cinven’ means, depending on the context, any of or collectively, Cinven Holdings Guernsey Limited, Cinven Partnership LLP, and their respective Associates (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) and/or funds managed or advised by any of the foregoing.For additional information on Cinven please visit www.cinven.com and www.linkedin.com/company/cinven/ Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer Poore, EnvuEmail: jennifer.poore@envu.comLiz Dorland, HLKEmail: ldorland@hlkagency.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

