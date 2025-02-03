Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Set to Surge to $39.94 Billion by 2030 at a 6.8% CAGR

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Research Report

the infectious disease diagnostic market is projected to reach $39.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global infectious disease diagnostic market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and a heightened emphasis on early detection. According to Allied Market Research, the infectious disease diagnostic market was valued at $23.32 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $39.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.Get Sample PDF Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2011 Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the growth of the infectious disease diagnostic market:- Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The global increase in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, HIV, influenza, and healthcare-associated infections drives the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.- Technological Advancements: Innovations in diagnostic technologies, including PCR, NGS, and immunodiagnostics, have enhanced the accuracy, speed, and accessibility of infectious disease diagnostics.- Government and Private Funding: Increased investments by government and private organizations for the development of diagnostic service centers and research laboratories bolster market growth.- Awareness of Early Diagnosis: Growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis in managing and controlling infectious diseases leads to higher adoption of diagnostic tests.- Point-of-Care Testing Demand: The surge in demand for point-of-care testing, which offers rapid results and facilitates immediate clinical decisions, significantly contributes to market expansion.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2011 Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market SegmentationThe infectious disease diagnostic market is segmented based on product, disease type, technology, and region.1. By Product:- Assays & Reagents: This segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, a rise in demand for reagents, and the surge in adoption of point-of-care testing.- Instruments: This segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth due to the increasing number of research laboratories and enhanced funding by government and private organizations for the development of diagnostic instruments.- Software: While currently a smaller segment, software solutions are becoming increasingly vital for managing diagnostic data and integrating various diagnostic platforms.2. By Disease Type:- Hepatitis: The hepatitis segment is expected to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of hepatitis infections and the increasing demand for early diagnosis.- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Continuous efforts in HIV research and the development of advanced diagnostic tools contribute to the growth of this segment.- Influenza: Seasonal outbreaks and the emergence of new influenza strains necessitate ongoing advancements in diagnostic capabilities.- Others: This category includes healthcare-associated infections and other emerging infectious diseases. The segment was a major contributor in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead, owing to the increase in prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and the rising number of surgical procedures.3. By Technology:- Immunodiagnostics: This technology is expected to witness considerable growth due to the increase in genomic projects and advancements in research and development for DNA analysis activities.- Clinical Microbiology: Traditional methods remain essential for diagnosing various infectious diseases, especially in resource-limited settings.- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): PCR technology has become a cornerstone in infectious disease diagnostics due to its high sensitivity and specificity.- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): NGS offers comprehensive insights into pathogen genomics, aiding in the detection of novel and emerging pathogens.- Others: This segment includes advanced diagnostic tools and is projected to be one of the most lucrative segments, driven by the demand for DNA analysis and the development of novel PCR tools.4. By Region:- North America: In 2020, North America garnered the major share in the infectious disease diagnostic market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of key players, and advancements in technology for diagnostic instruments in the region.- Europe: Europe holds a significant share of the market, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and ongoing research activities.- Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for early diagnosis, and technological advancements in diagnostic testing.- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The market in LAMEA is growing due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness of infectious disease diagnostics.Key Players in the Infectious Disease Diagnostic MarketThe infectious disease diagnostic market comprises several key players who contribute to its growth through innovation and strategic initiatives. Some of the prominent companies in the market include:- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.- Abbott Laboratories- bioMérieux SA- Siemens Healthineers AG- Danaher CorporationThese companies are at the forefront of developing advanced diagnostic solutions and expanding their global presence to cater to the increasing demand for infectious disease diagnostics.The infectious disease diagnostic market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements, and increased awareness of the importance of early diagnosis. With continuous innovation and strategic investments by key players, the market is expected to evolve, offering more accurate, rapid, and accessible diagnostic solutions to meet global healthcare needs.Procure Complete Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2f3ead08a636cbf26db41be7bd3d4f45 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.