Lake Region State College receives grant to expand Renewable Energy Program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that a total of $420,176 of the State Energy Program grant funds were awarded to Lake Region State College’s (LRSC) Devils Lake Solar/Renewable Energy Initiative. The initiative is a collaboration between LRSC and NextEra Energy, expanding the college’s existing renewable energy program.

“Lake Region State College already provides wind energy to its entire campus,” says Doug Darling, President of LRSC. “These funds will enable us to not only add solar energy as a back-up power source, but also help create related courses, work-based training, and certification opportunities for our students.”

A supporter of the LRSC Devils Lake Solar/Renewable Energy Initiative, NextEra Energy Resources is the nation’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, and a world leader in battery energy storage. The company currently operates 16 wind projects in the state with additional projects in development. These projects have helped fuel the state’s economic growth and quality of life, with hundreds of jobs during construction and millions in tax revenue provided to local counties once operational.

“NextEra Energy Resources recognizes the critical need for a skilled workforce with a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” says James Auld, NextEra Energy’s director of external training initiatives. “We’re proud to have been working with local communities throughout the state for more than two decades and are working closely with academic leaders in North Dakota to raise awareness of careers in renewable energy occupations and support training opportunities.”

The grant funding is part of the North Dakota State Energy Program (SEP), which promotes energy efficiency and conservation and is supported by financial and technical assistance through the U.S. Department of Energy. Commerce’s Division of Community Services receives an annual allocation to implement SEP.

“We're thrilled to help support this private/public partnership,” Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz said. "This investment will help advance an ‘all of the above’ energy position for the state while also developing a valuable training resource for our future workforce.”

More information about the State Energy Program and other resources provided by Commerce’s Division of Community Services can be found at www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services.