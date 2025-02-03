Submit Release
NorthWest Copper Engages Media Services Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) announces that it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (“Danayi”) to provide certain investor relations and digital marketing services to the Company.

Danayi is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the mining and metals sector. Danayi has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) in providing services to the Company.

The Company has entered into a Digital Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement) dated January 10th, 2025, whereby the services to be provided by Danayi will include digital media, marketing strategies and advertising for a fee of US$40,000 for a term of two months upon Exchange approval, extendable at the Company’s option.

About NorthWest Copper:
NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.
“Paul Olmsted”
CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:
604-683-7790
info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


