Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Two February Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:

Praxis management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotechnology Conference , taking place in New York City on February 6, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link .

, taking place in New York City on February 6, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be available through this . Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, taking place virtually on February 11, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective Guggenheim and/or Oppenheimer representatives to request meetings.

Both webcasts will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.