Octane All-Cap Value Energy ETF (OCTA) to Close

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Octane Investments announces the closure and liquidation of the Octane All-Cap Value Energy ETF (NASDAQ: OCTA), effective February 19, 2025. This decision, made after careful evaluation, aligns with the best interests of the fund and its shareholders.

The ETF will cease trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market at the close of regular trading on February 14, 2025 (the "Closing Date"). It will no longer accept purchase orders as of that date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the fund prior to the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may incur customary brokerage charges. After February 14, 2025, shareholders may only sell shares to select broker-dealers, with no assurance of an active market during this period.

Between February 14, 2025, and February 19, 2025 (the "Liquidation Date"), OCTA will liquidate its portfolio, increasing its cash holdings, which will result in portfolio holdings deviating from the fund's stated investment objectives.

On or around the Liquidation Date, OCTA will distribute its remaining assets as cash pro rata to shareholders of record who have not sold or redeemed their shares. This distribution will generally be treated as a taxable event, and shareholders should consult their tax advisers to understand the implications of capital gains or losses. Additionally, the liquidation may include accrued capital gains and dividends. After these distributions, the fund will officially terminate.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

Contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com for more information.

