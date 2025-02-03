Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,646 in the last 365 days.

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

Atlanta, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2025.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion, predominantly unencumbered portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Moody’s (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more