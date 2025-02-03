Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:20 a.m. ET

Format: Virtual Presentation

Citi’s 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat

Live webcasts of these presentations will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

