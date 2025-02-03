Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,624 in the last 365 days.

Heart Month

Content

American Heart Month is recognized every February with a goal of improving heart health and preventing heart disease. Baylor College of Medicine experts are here to help you learn more about the latest heart-focused research, reminders on how to make healthy lifestyle choices and updates on the latest heart related news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Heart Month

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more