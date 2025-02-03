Verizon FanFests “Sold Out” with 100K+ Tickets Claimed

Thousands of tickets have been donated to organizations supporting first responders in Los Angeles, and expanded experiences will be held for fans in Philadelphia and Kansas City

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 3, Verizon announced its first-ever Super Bowl FanFest for customers and fans, bringing the excitement of Super Bowl LIX to stadiums and iconic venues in 30 cities across the country. The FanFests received overwhelming interest; all 100,000+ free tickets have been claimed and events are at capacity. Each event was designed to accommodate a few thousand guests, allowing them to enjoy the expansive stadiums and venues with exclusive access, including on-field activities, locker room tours, Club Level access, player meet-and-greets and more, varying by location.

“Our Super Bowl FanFest will be the biggest Super Bowl Party ever, and the experience will be exclusive and VIP in each stadium and venue,” said Leslie Berland, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. "We've been blown away by the overwhelming response and look forward to bringing these once-in-a-lifetime events to customers and fans across the country.”

Following the AFC and NFC wins, Verizon expanded FanFests in those respective cities to be held in locations that can accommodate the influx of fans while stadium personnel head to New Orleans. In Philadelphia, the Verizon FanFest will now be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and in Kansas City, there will be expanded experiences at KC Live!.

In addition, Verizon is donating thousands of FanFest tickets to organizations supporting first responders in Los Angeles, where they will be recognized and honored during the FanFest event at SoFi Stadium.

To score the limited tickets left in Philadelphia and Kansas City, visit VerizonFanFest.com . For more information on all of Verizon’s Super Bowl LIX news, visit verizon.com/about/news/superbowl .

