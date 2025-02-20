Burble Creativity Announces Mission-Driven Crowdfunding Campaign

Burble Logo

Company Aims to Provide Comfort for Millions of Children on the Autism Spectrum



MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burble Creativity, Inc. , an innovative technology company specializing in sensory-based storytelling experiences, formally announced today it has filed with the SEC to conduct a crowdfunding campaign to produce and deliver its flagship product, the Burble Story Tent, to waiting families of children on the autism spectrum. For information on the campaign, please visit www.invest.burblecreativity.com The Burble Story Tent, which leverages patented MDI™ (Minimally Defined Immersion) technology to create transformative experiences has been under development for over seven years. Hundreds of sessions have been attended by children of all types and ages. Many children on the autism spectrum have demonstrated a particular attraction to the tents.“As a person who was diagnosed with audio processing disorder as an adult, I finally figured out why I had trouble learning through traditional processes,” explained Taylor Cole, founder of the company and its Board Chairman. “I thought that there had to be a better way to engage kids’ imaginations, and the concept of minimally defined immersive storytelling was that way.”The company developed several prototypes in various sizes and configurations. The product appealed to so many children and adults that it was difficult to define an initial product and market for launch.“As a Board Member, I became concerned that the company had yet to actually sell a product,” stated Jay Goth, CEO of Burble. “I proposed to the Board that we concentrate on one market and product and once we get traction we can expand from there. Since we had such success with children on the autism spectrum, and since this is a close and connected community, we agreed as a Board to move forward with a crowdfunding program that would enable the community to invest in Burble and help us bring the product to market.”While there are several multi-sensory products on the market, Burble found that many were priced out of the reach of the average family. The company wanted to create a product that was affordable and yet provided cutting-edge technology with superior experience. Combining storytelling with synchronized lights and sounds in a unique way, with a price point under $500, the company feels that it can accomplish that mission.“Our patented minimally defined immersion really sparks kids’ imaginations,” continued Cole. “This is the key to providing a different experience – each time the story is shared, you can envision an entirely different version. We can’t wait to partner with researchers to examine and quantify some of the results we have been seeing in our demo sessions.”To further the mission, the company has developed a plan to reach families in need. The company plans to produce 500 tents initially and deliver them to investors from the crowdfunding round and people who have joined the waiting list on the Burble Creativity website. These “early adopters” will provide valuable feedback that the company will use to develop the mass scale version of the tents. From that production run, the first 500 will go to the early adopters at no cost, and Burble will ask them to then donate their original tents to local nonprofits who can provide them to families who may have difficulty affording a tent.The company has also declared that 10% of all profits will go to autism nonprofits to allow them to purchase tents for families in need. “Burble is on a mission to provide comfort to millions of children, and this is the start of our journey,” said Goth. “We look forward to partnering with nonprofits, educators, health professionals, and researchers to expand the capabilities and benefits of this technology as we grow. The key is getting our first tents to market, and that is where all our focus is today.”For more information on Burble and its mission, visit www.burblecreativity.com . For information on the crowdfunding, visit www.invest.burblecreativity.com Disclaimer: Equity crowdfunding investments in private placements, and start-up investments in particular, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment through equity crowdfunding tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

