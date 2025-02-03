Attorney General James and Eleven Attorneys General Warn Federal Employees about Misleading Buyout Offer

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 11 other attorneys general warning federal employees about the Trump administration’s misleading “deferred resignation” program, which offers federal employees pay through September 30, 2025 if they resign by February 6.

“From keeping our communities safe to ensuring Americans have access to health care, housing, and other vital services, the millions of workers who staff the federal government play essential roles in all of our lives,” said Attorney General James. “President Trump’s so-called buyout offers are nothing more than the latest attack on federal workers and the services they provide. These supposed offers are not guaranteed. Federal employees should be cautious and follow the guidance of their unions to protect their rights. Attacking our federal workforce will only cause more chaos and confusion for Americans, and will diminish the quality of services our government provides. We will continue to fight back against any attempt to jeopardize the federal support and programs our states’ residents rely on.”

On January 28, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email to millions of federal employees detailing a new deferred resignation program. Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30, 2025. The OPM sent another email to federal employees on January 30 reiterating the offer and urging them to find “higher productivity” jobs outside of government. The OPM emails instructed employees that they have until February 6 to decide to remain in their position or resign under the deferred resignation program, and warned that those who did not resign were not guaranteed to keep their jobs.

Immediately following OPM’s email, unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employees union, released information for its members warning them that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. The National Federation of Federal Employees similarly warned its members against accepting the offer.

This is the latest example of Attorney General James taking action to protect the federal services and resources that New Yorkers rely on. On January 28, Attorney General James led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in suing the Trump administration to block a freeze on the majority of federal funds to states. On January 31, a federal judge granted the states’ motion for a temporary restraining order to stop the implementation of the Trump administration’s freeze on funding.

Joining Attorney General James in issuing the warning to federal employees are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Vermont, and Washington.