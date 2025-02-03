Law Enforcement Plan Crack Down Through Super Bowl

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in the national enforcement initiative on impaired driving in the week leading up to this year’s Super Bowl. The campaign which runs from Monday, February 3, 2025 through Sunday, February 9, 2025, is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and targets underage drinking enforcement, along with increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

“As football fans gather across our state to watch the game on Sunday, I’m directing State Police and local law enforcement to elevate their enforcement action to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of impaired and reckless driving,” Governor Hochul said. “We have no tolerance for anyone endangering themselves or others on the road, and I encourage everyone to take the responsible steps necessary to keep our communities safe.”

During the 2024 Super Bowl weekend campaign, law enforcement officers arrested 262 people for impaired driving and issued 8,388 total tickets.

New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The easiest path to victory is planning for a safe ride home during Super Bowl celebrations. We’re asking all drivers to plan for a sober ride home, watch their speed and avoid distractions behind the wheel. When you follow these basic rules and expectations, everybody wins.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “During this campaign, drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, dedicated DWI enforcement patrols, and operations targeting underage drinking and illegal sales to minors across New York State. Our Troopers will also focus on keeping motorists and pedestrians safe by identifying drivers illegally using handheld devices. Partnering with local law enforcement is essential to saving lives and keeping drunk drivers off our roads.”

Whether you are hosting or attending a celebration, the New York State Police, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer these tips to help your guests get home safely:

Always drive 100 percent sober. Even one alcoholic beverage could be one too many.

Plan ahead: You have options to get home safely. Designate a sober driver or call a taxi or rideshare. Getting home safely is always worth it. Ask all of your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance or help them arrange ridesharing with sober drivers. If you don’t drink, offer to drive guests home.

If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously and don’t drink.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and let a sober driver get your friend home safely.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

Remember, if you serve a guest alcohol and he or she gets in a crash that night, you could be held liable.

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and City of Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch said, “As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, we want to remind everyone that there is no excuse for impaired driving. Law enforcement agencies across New York will be increasing STOP-DWI patrols and enforcement efforts to keep our roads safe. If you’re celebrating, make the right call—plan for a designated driver, use a rideshare, or take public transportation. Let’s work together to prevent tragedies and ensure everyone gets home safely. Don’t fumble with impaired driving—your choices save lives.”

Chautauqua County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association James Quattrone said, “There will be some big plays during the Super Bowl. The biggest play you can make is driving safe and sober. If you drive impaired the penalty won’t be a loss of 10 yards; it may be the loss of your license, fines, and even jail time. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy the big game and have a plan to get home safely and not drive impaired.”