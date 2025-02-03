Boulevard Brewing Co. Introduces Quirk Hard Tea in Four Refreshing Flavors

In newest release, the Midwest’s largest specialty brewer puts a quirky twist on the hard tea category

Kansas City, Missouri, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest development of its wildly popular hard seltzer brand, Boulevard is releasing a new addition to its Quirk lineup: Quirk Hard Tea. While many hard tea products are brewed with black tea, Quirk Hard Tea is infused with green tea, cane sugar and real fruit juice, with only 100 calories a can and a 4% ABV.

Quirk Hard Tea will be available year-round in The Tea Mix Pack, featuring three cans each of four flavors: Lemonade Tea, Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea and Pomegranate Tea. Lemonade Tea will also be available in a single-flavor 12-pack of 12-oz. cans, 19.2-oz. can, and on draft. Each flavor offers aromas of delicate green tea, a squeeze of citrus, real juices and a low carbonation. Clean, high-quality and gluten-free, these sunny sippers are light on bubbles and big on flavor.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen for Quirk Hard Seltzer since it launched in 2020 has been really special. We know Quirk fans trust us to deliver delicious, exciting flavor and quality they can expect from Boulevard,” said Ali Bush, Boulevard’s VP of Marketing. “We’re bringing that same innovative spirit to hard tea, that may be different from what you’ve tried before. With floral and fresh notes from green tea, a subtle sweetness from six grams of cane sugar per can, and a near-imperceptible level of carbonation, it’s something brand new from Quirk, but also features the craft quality and bold juice flavor you’ve come to know and love.”

Quirk Hard Seltzer offers a wide variety of options, distinguished among competitors for its use of real fruit juice and ingredient-driven flavors. Its most popular seller is the Berry & Botanical Mix Pack, a year-round hard seltzer pack featuring Strawberry Lemon & Basil; Blackberry Sage; Cherry Blossom & Lime; and Blueberry, Lemon & Lavender. Quirk also offers the Whip Mix Pack (Pineapple Orange Whip, Peach Apricot Whip, Strawberry Banana Whip and Raspberry Lime Whip); the Fountain Fizz Pack (Lemon Thyme Limeade, Black Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Grape Fizz and Clementine Cream Pop); and the Splash of Citrus Mix Pack (Watermelon Salt & Lime; Pear Yuzu; Mango Punch; and Passionfruit Orange). Quirk is the top-selling hard seltzer brand in Kansas City, and among the top brands across the Midwest.

Quirk Hard Tea will be available as 12-oz. can 12-pack The Tea Mix Pack, and in 12-oz. can 12-packs, 19.2-oz single cans, and drafts of Lemonade Tea. Quirk Hard Tea will begin hitting shelves in the Kansas City region on February 3, with markets across the Midwest to follow shortly after. To find a supplier near you, visit boulevard.com/finder.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Founded in 1989, Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries. Boulevard’s mission is simple: to produce fresh, flavorful beers using the finest ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques. Boulevard’s Tours & Rec Center is open to the public seven days a week and features multiple bars, daily brewery tours, curated tastings, special events, a gift shop, bottle shop and more. Visit Boulevard at 2501 Southwest Boulevard, learn more at boulevard.com, or find them on social at facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/Boulevard_Beer.

About Quirk Hard Seltzer

At Boulevard Beverage Company, we celebrate eccentricity. Quirk Hard Seltzer is Kansas City’s favorite hard seltzer and a leading brand family across the Midwest, with distribution in more than 30 states. Quirk is made with real fruit juice and ingredient-driven flavor combinations. With award-winning hard seltzers, cocktail-inspired flavors and NEW hard teas, Quirk is infinitely enjoyable and brimming with unpredictable individuality—it’s beyond beer, with more personality. Learn more at boulevard.com/collection/quirk-hard-seltzers.

