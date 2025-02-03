Zenex Secures a Multi-Million Private Investment Deal and Heads for Listing on XT.com

Singapore, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenex is making waves in the digital finance and iGaming sectors with a major milestone: a multi-million private investment deal that underscores its growing market influence. Adding to the momentum, Zenex is set to list on XT.com on February 6, 2025, a significant step that will broaden market access to ZNX. This listing not only enhances liquidity but also invites a wider audience to engage with a token designed for real-world applications in iGaming, payment processing, and digital finance.





The Vision Behind Zenex

Picture a digital platform that speaks to gambling sites, payment solutions, players and everyday traders all at once. That’s the broad idea behind Zenex. $ZNX is the first iGaming RWA-token that provides unprecedented utility and bridges businesses and players through an ecosystem where real revenue drives token value and rewards.

There’s plenty of buzz about the general crypto crowd that wants fast trades and epic coin growth. But iGaming has its own vibe. Gambling operators carry heavy baggage, often forced to keep hefty capital on ice. For them, a coin that slices operating overhead and sidesteps typical red flags is a game-changer. It’s one thing to accept a familiar cryptocoin, but it’s another experience entirely when a token is tailor-made for the iGaming community. That’s what ZNX brings to the table.

A Glimpse into B2B Gains

Most online casinos or sportsbook platforms sweat over card transaction codes. When card payments get mislabeled, they face big fines and repeated hassles. ZNX addresses that head-on by introducing a separate crypto-based on-ramp, making credit transactions resemble routine digital purchases. This lowers risk for operators and prevents banks from raising red flags. Additionally, rolling reserves—a significant financial burden on casinos—are reduced when operators hold a portion of their reserve in ZNX, freeing up funds for marketing or new slot expansions.

OnRamp Mechanics

Credit card bans are a persistent issue in iGaming, with banks imposing strict limitations on gambling-related transactions. Zenex offers a seamless alternative—users top up their ZNX balance and use it for playing on their favorite platforms, all while the system reframes deposits as routine token purchases. This approach helps operators bypass conventional banking restrictions, ensuring seamless transactions and reducing the frequency of declined payments.

Lowering the Rolling Reserve

The majority of iGaming companies have significant capital locked away to cover potential chargebacks or compliance requirements - this is called the rolling reserve. Zenex offers a path around this by allowing operators who hold a portion of their reserves in ZNX to reduce their overall reserve obligations. This model encourages adoption while maintaining financial security and transparency through on-chain tracking and real-time compliance checks.

The Zenex Card: Crypto-Fiat Flexibility Without the Usual Hassle

Converting tokens into fiat remains a challenge in many gambling markets, where traditional banking solutions are either limited or prohibitively expensive. The Zenex card solves this by providing users with a hybrid crypto-fiat account, allowing withdrawals in over 150 countries. For high-rollers and frequent travelers, this means greater flexibility and reduced friction when accessing winnings.

What’s in It for the Casual Investor?

Beyond gambling operators, everyday investors also stand to gain. ZNX isn’t just another speculative token—it’s backed by real-world demand, driven by transaction flows in online and offline betting circles. This sustained demand could encourage stable buy pressure, while periodic token burns reduce circulating supply, potentially strengthening long-term value. Each new partner integration further increases token utility, providing holders with tangible incentives.



Zenex is also pioneering a mechanic that allows token holders to earn a part of the revenue from real betshop locations throughout the African region. “We’re democratizing access to one of Africa’s fastest-growing markets,” says Vladimir Alex, CMO of Zenex. “With ZNX tokens, investors can own a share of our licensed betting shops in Kenya, and we’re expanding across the continent.”

How It Works

Buy ZNX tokens (minimum $30,000 for betting shop investments)

Higher holdings unlock premium revenue shares from multiple locations

Receive monthly automated payouts from betting shop performance

Early Investor Benefits

Priority access to premium betting shop locations

Higher revenue-sharing percentages

Exclusive VIP card services

Participation in new market expansions

Synergy for Gamblers, Operators, and Token Holders

ZNX finds its sweet spot by catering to multiple stakeholders. Operators gain access to faster, more reliable transactions with reduced reserve requirements. Gamblers enjoy seamless deposits and withdrawals without banking restrictions. Token holders benefit from an asset tied to real-world betting volumes.

About Zenex

Zenex is the first iGaming RWA-token, connecting businesses and players through real revenue-driven utility. Powering payments in the rapidly growing iGaming sector—an industry surpassing $107B in revenue in 2025—ZNX leverages blockchain and AI to enhance transactions, reduce payment commissions, and lower reserve requirements for operators.



ZNX value is reinforced by systematic buybacks, mandatory B2B holdings, and expanding adoption across casinos and sportsbooks—ensuring sustainable growth beyond speculation.



Vladimir Kochenov CMO Zenex info(at)zenex-coin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.