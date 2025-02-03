Award-Winning Author Maureen Anne Meehan Brings History and Justice to Life in Mary MacIntosh Series

Deputy Dawg or D.B. Cooper Pumpkin Buttes Rodeo Prison Break Red Hands

Meehan’s five thrilling novels explore complex cases and societal issues through the eyes of prosecutor Mary MacIntosh.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Maureen Anne Meehan plunges readers into the heart of suspense with her enthralling Mary MacIntosh series, where history, mystery, and justice intertwine. Each novel follows the fearless and resourceful prosecuting attorney Mary MacIntosh as she tackles complex cases inspired by real events and timeless societal issues.Maureen Anne Meehan’s journey to becoming an author is as compelling as the stories she tells. A former judge in Sheridan, Wyoming, Meehan spent years navigating complex legal systems, where she developed a deep understanding of human resilience and justice. When personal tragedy struck, she turned to storytelling as an outlet, creating the acclaimed Mary MacIntosh series. These novels showcase Meehan’s ability to blend her legal expertise with her love of Wyoming’s rugged landscapes and rich history.In her book “Deputy Dawg or D.B. Cooper,” Mary MacIntosh faces one of the most baffling cases of her career when the infamous 1971 D.B. Cooper hijacking intersects with a series of reckless robberies masterminded by the enigmatic Deputy Dawg. Set in Sheridan, this high-stakes tale combines historical intrigue with a modern-day murder investigation as Mary unravels a decades-spanning web of deception and danger.In "Pumpkin Buttes," the stark beauty of Wyoming’s iconic buttes becomes the setting for an electrifying mystery involving uranium smuggling and international espionage. As Mary teams up with Sheriff Burgess to uncover the truth behind an environmental activist’s death, she finds herself entangled in a shadowy conspiracy that threatens both her life and the region's natural resources.Meehan continues enthralling readers with "Rodeo," where the beloved Sheridan WYO Rodeo turns into the chilling stage for gruesome murders. Mary confronts Wyoming’s first documented female serial killer, whose calculated schemes exploit the rodeo’s festivities. This psychological thriller dives deep into the minds of predator and prey, delivering suspense and intensity as Mary races to prevent further bloodshed.The historical mystery "Prison Break" takes readers on a journey through time, blending a modern investigation with a century-old enigma. As Mary tracks down an escaped convict, she uncovers secrets tied to a deadly 1910 baseball game. Rich in historical depth and packed with twists, this narrative showcases Meehan’s talent for intertwining the past and present.With "Red Hands," Meehan tackles one of society’s most pressing issues—the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Mary’s investigation into the disappearance of a young Native woman reveals links to a cryptic figure who may be connected to the Zodiac Killer. A poignant blend of social commentary and suspense, this novel sheds light on systemic failures while delivering a heart-pounding story.Born and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming, Meehan draws inspiration from her rich life experiences and the landscapes she holds dear. Now residing in Southern California with her rescue kittens, she continues to create novels that captivate readers with their blend of legal thrillers and historical fiction. Discover more about Maureen Anne Meehan and her captivating works at https://maureenmeehanbooks.com/ About The Maple Staple For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

