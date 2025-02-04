Baseball Broadcaster Joel Goldberg: Stories That Teach To Never Underestimate The Power Of A Dream

Small Ball, Big Dreams Joel Goldberg

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I’ve lived a dream career interviewing others about their dreams,” says Joel Goldberg, television broadcaster for the Kansas City Royals baseball team.Emmy-award winning Goldberg is an internationally recognized sports commentator and member of the Kansas City Royals television broadcast team since 2008. His second book, Small Ball, Big Dreams (2025, Indie Books International ), explores his experiences with various people from the baseball field to the boardroom.Goldberg contends that understanding people’s dreams is the core of knowing them.“Never underestimate the power of a dream,” says Goldberg. “It’s a powerful phrase I share with audiences across the country when I deliver keynote speeches about winning trust and building culture.”He knew that the soft skills that make people successful are the real-life versions of bunting, stealing bases, and advancing the runner, also known on the diamond as “small ball."He has spent more than 30 years in television, developing and maintaining relationships with professional athletes, coaches, and team management.Goldberg has become a powerful public speaker and presenter, talking with groups about the networking principles he’s learned from his experiences of interviewing successful icons.He drives home a strong message of personal perseverance tailored to each and every audience and focuses on delivery impact for growth.Goldberg emphasizes, “My dream was always to tell people’s stories and take them places they may not get to go.”Goldberg’s many stories in his new book weave a moral compass based on faith, hope, love, integrity, and trust. Words such as “courage, persistence, fortitude, pay it forward, and mentoring roll from story to story,” according to one reviewer.“My hope is the stories that unfold with every page in Small Ball, Big Dreams will touch your heart and leave you with lessons you can live by,” says Goldberg.Upon completion of his degree in journalism and history at the University of Wisconsin, Goldberg began his professional broadcasting career at the NBC affiliate in Rhinelander, Wisconsin before moving back to Madison as a sports reporter for NBC15, WMTV.He went from covering Brett Favre and the Packers to Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and the Rams after a move to St. Louis. Goldberg was awarded the 2001 Mid-America Emmy Award for Sports Reporting and also traveled to multiple World Series, Super Bowls and NHL playoffs during nine years at KTVI Fox 2 and Fox Sports Midwest, reporting on stars like Mark McGwire and Albert Pujols.Goldberg relocated his family to Kansas City in 2008 and witnessed the emergence of Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez and the 2015 World Champion Royals. He became and continues to be an integral part of the Royals’ broadcast team and the overall Kansas City community.Goldberg has honed his craft as a storyteller. Baseball’s 162-game regular season, with each game averaging three hours, necessitates that commentators go beyond strategy discussions, fostering a culture rich in casual observations and anecdotes.Top-tier sports commentators like Goldberg need to skillfully blend factual narration with personal stories, historical insights, and humor, enhancing the viewing experience and endearing their fans.The power of his storytelling was well-received in his first book, Small Ball, Big Results, which is about the little things that add up to big wins in baseball, business, and life.He has hosted the podcast Rounding The Bases with Joel Goldberg since 2017, interviewing executives, entrepreneurs, influencers and athletes about what makes them successful.He lives with his wife, Susan, their son, Mason, and daughter, Ellie, in Leawood, Kansas.About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

