- Docket Number:
- FDA-2008-D-0592
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance describes for industry the information that FDA uses to evaluate proposed proprietary names for certain drugs, including biological products, under the traditional review process within the time frames set out in Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA IV) performance goals. The review clock for the performance review goals begins when the Agency receives a complete submission (see
sections II. Background and III. PDUFA IV Goal Dates).
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2008-D-0592.