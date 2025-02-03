USO Announces New Chief Development Officer and New Chief Marketing Officer

Arlington, VA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the start of the new year, the USO announced Ben Leslie as Chief Development Officer and Adrian White Slagle as Chief Marketing Officer.

Ben Leslie joined the USO as Chief Development Officer, where he leads the organization’s development strategy, spearheads fundraising initiatives, and oversees a talented team of fundraising professionals. With a distinguished career dedicated to the nonprofit sector, Ben has more than two decades of expertise in fundraising, strategic development, and organizational leadership. Ben came to the USO after 13 years with Folds of Honor, where he most recently served as Chief Development Officer.

Adrian White Slagle has been with the USO since May 2022 and is now assuming a new role as Chief Marketing Officer, where she is responsible for expanding awareness of the USO brand in pursuit of overall organizational growth. Adrian has a 15+ year career in the nonprofit sector focused on leveraging growth marketing as a strategic enabler to drive meaningful business outcomes. She has worked in leadership roles in-house at Operation Smile and for marketing agencies guiding organizations through critical interim phases and helping stand up new initiatives for renowned nonprofit brands like Special Olympics International and Make-A-Wish America.

“Ben has a proven track record of driving growth and creating long-term development plans, which will be invaluable as we look to sustain, unlock and expand new development opportunities for the USO,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “Adrian has built an exceptional team in her time here and will continue to focus on strengthening our brand and driving innovative marketing and communication strategies.”

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

