Understanding Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder as a Mother

by Kristen Abell, Director of Website and Digital Projects at Mental Health America

“He’s just a picky eater,” I found myself telling just about everyone we dined with when my son was younger. “I’m sure he’ll grow out of it.”

“He just is very sensitive to textures,” I explained when people were surprised he didn’t want meat.

“He’s very particular—I don’t get it, but he’s still growing, so I guess it’s fine,” I responded when they questioned the lack of variety on his plate.

I was often embarrassed and felt like I had failed as a mom when my son would reject all the food given to him, only to ask for chicken nuggets (again) on the way home.

Two years ago, everything about how I viewed my son’s eating habits changed, though. I was diagnosed with autism and recognized my son was also likely autistic. And that’s when I began to learn about Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, an eating disorder that is somewhat common for autistic people.

ARFID tends to differ from other eating disorders in that eating challenges are rooted in factors that are not related to a desire for thinness or body shape. Rather, they tend to be driven by things like sensory issues, fear, or even just a lack of interest in eating. There are three types of ARFID:

Sensory-based ARFID is when someone struggles with textures, tastes, colors, or smells of food because of sensory issues. People with sensory-based ARFID, like my son, tend to have a very bland and colorless diet. Fear-based ARFID manifests as challenges with eating because someone is afraid they might choke, vomit, or experience other uncomfortable issues associated with eating. Lack-of-interest ARFID is just what it sounds like—people with this type of ARFID just don’t have an interest in eating, possibly because they don’t even recognize their body’s hunger signals.

As I have begun to better understand that what my son experiences is an eating disorder, I have stopped pushing so hard for him to try new things, eat vegetables, or change his eating habits to mirror those around him. I have started researching how he can best eat a nutritional diet without triggering his sensory sensitivities and begun to look for nutritionists who understand ARFID to better help us, and him, ensure he remains healthy.

The larger struggle has been getting those around us to understand that my son is not just a picky eater—this is an actual eating disorder. I have family members who still regularly harass him at meals, no matter how many times I have asked them to stop. There are people who don’t understand that when we go out to dinner and I tell my 18-year-old son what he might like on a menu, I’m not just babying him or reinforcing bad habits.

As a mom, there is a lot of frustration and even shame—whether they mean to or not, people judge mothers on how their children eat. So I often want to shout from the rooftops that this is not a fault of mine or my son’s—he has an eating disorder! At the same time, I want to respect my son’s privacy and allow him to share with whomever he wants to—and to not share with people, too.

I recognize that it would be difficult for every single person to be educated on every single eating disorder that exists—I know I’m certainly not. What I think that we could all do, however, is quit worrying about and commenting on the eating habits, diet, and weight of other people when there may be more that we don’t understand. And frankly, it’s just unnecessary.

Kristen Abell is director of website and digital projects, writer, and advocate for mental health and neurodivergence.