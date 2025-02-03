Athens Orthopedic Clinic Welcomes Mike Boblitz as New CEO

New AOC CEO focused on strategy, specialization and serving the broader Athens community with accessible, world-class care

Athens, Ga., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athens Orthopedic Clinic (AOC), a cornerstone of specialized orthopedic care in Northeast Georgia, is excited to announce the appointment of Mike Boblitz as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3, 2025.

With over two decades of leadership experience in the healthcare industry spanning some of the industry’s most respected organizations, Boblitz brings a proven track record in healthcare strategy, operational excellence, and patient-focused care. Most recently, Boblitz led the executive team at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC) through significant advancements in orthopedics. His deep understanding of the complexities of the industry makes Boblitz the perfect fit to guide AOC through the evolving landscape of modern healthcare.

“Athens Orthopedic Clinic has been blessed to serve the community for nearly six decades,” said Boblitz. “The healthcare industry is changing rapidly, and with these changes come both challenges and opportunities. I’m honored to partner with the talented team at AOC and the broader Athens and surrounding communities to develop a new roadmap for the next 50 years.”

Boblitz’s career spans leadership roles at renowned institutions, including serving as Director of Strategy at Johns Hopkins, where he played a pivotal role in building a new hospital with a vision to serve future generations. Prior to TOC, he spent seven years strengthening operations at Gwinnett Health System. His strategic mindset and passion for improving patient care have consistently driven measurable results.

Emphasizing his commitment to delivering a comprehensive, patient-centered model of care, Boblitz remarked, “At AOC, we avoid the ‘ping-pong effect’ for patients. Whether it’s physical therapy, outpatient surgery, or advanced diagnostics, we provide a seamless experience under one roof with a single medical record. Specialization matters, and we’re committed to offering affordable, accessible, and world-class care.”

Boblitz’s connection to orthopedics runs deep. Growing up in Charlottesville, Virginia, his father served as the Chief of Orthopedics at UVA for 49 years. Inspired by this legacy, Boblitz pursued a degree in sports medicine at James Madison University, where he gained hands-on experience in the field. Though his path ultimately led to healthcare administration, his passion for patient care and specialization in orthopedics has remained at the heart of his career.

As a father of two sons, Boblitz is deeply committed to fostering strong community ties. He has coached youth basketball and values engaging with local leaders to strengthen partnerships and expand access to care. Boblitz also recognizes the importance of family, collaboration and modernizing operations for providers in order to put the patient first.

As CEO, Boblitz will oversee strategic initiatives, clinical operations, and community engagement efforts to ensure AOC expands the tradition of excellence in specialized orthopedic care in Northeast Georgia and sets a new standard of care across the entire industry.

About Athens Orthopedic Clinic

Founded in 1966, Athens Orthopedic Clinic has been dedicated to providing exceptional orthopedic care to Athens and the surrounding communities. With a team of highly skilled physicians and state-of-the-art facilities, AOC offers comprehensive services, including specialized orthopedics, urgent care, physical therapy, and more.

For more information, visit athensorthopedicclinic.com or contact us at 706-549-1663.

