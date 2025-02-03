DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Newmont

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Newmont To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in Newmont between February 22, 2024 and October 23, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Newmont Corporation (“Newmont” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NEM) and reminds investors of the April 1, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning Newmont’s ability to deliver increased gold production at its Tier 1 operations, specifically, Lihir and Brucejack, in addition to lowering overall costs throughout its mining operations.

On October 23, 2024, the truth emerged when Newmont published a press release announcing disappointing EBITDA third quarter 2024 highlights, in addition to decreases in production and increases in operating costs. In pertinent part, Newmont revealed that mining operations at its two Tier 1 assets would see lower production than originally guided with expectations of higher costs at these facilities.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Newmont’s revelation. The price of Newmont’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $57.74 per share on October 23, 2024, Newmont’s stock price fell to $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Newmont’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Newmont class action, go to http://www.faruqilaw.com/NEM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c96193e-9e8a-4e5d-878a-3e41b441e24a

Faruqi & Faruqi, James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi, James (Josh) Wilson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.