Newmont Corporation Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investments are Encouraged to Contact the Denver Law Office of Johnson Fistel about the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver Law Office of Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), a company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired their securities between February 22, 2024 and October 23, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2025.

If you incurred significant losses and want to act as the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit or determine if you are eligible to receive a potential recovery of your losses, follow the link provided: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/newmont-corporation

The Newmont class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Newmont’s projected revenue outlook and ability to deliver growing gold and mineral production at its Tier 1 portfolio operations through mining and cost profile improvements; and (ii) defendants provided the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

Following this news, Newmont’s stock price fell from a closing market price of $57.74 per share on October 23, 2024 to $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until April 1, 2025, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

