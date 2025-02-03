Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss.

Boston, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has identified Kraken as a top cryptocurrency exchange in 2025. With a commitment to security, transparency, and customer service, Kraken continues to set industry standards for reliability and user experience.

Top Crypto Exchange

Kraken - a leading global cryptocurrency exchange known for its security, liquidity, and comprehensive trading services

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, traders and institutional investors seek platforms that offer a secure, efficient, and transparent trading environment. Kraken has consistently met these demands, earning its place as a leading digital asset exchange. With over 13 million users worldwide and support for more than 400 digital assets and 8 fiat currencies, Kraken stands as a cornerstone of the global crypto economy.





Industry-Leading Security: Protecting Users and Assets

Security remains one of the primary concerns for cryptocurrency investors, and Kraken has demonstrated a comprehensive approach to safeguarding digital assets. The exchange employs industry-leading security measures, including advanced cold storage solutions, 24/7 surveillance, and real-time threat monitoring.

Kraken’s dedication to cybersecurity has earned it the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and successful completion of a SOC 2, Type 1 examination, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the highest security standards. Also, Kraken Security Labs proactively identifies vulnerabilities in third-party services, helping to enhance security across the broader crypto ecosystem.

Users benefit from advanced security features, including FIDO2-compliant two-factor authentication (2FA), customizable API key permissions, PGP-signed email communications, and real-time suspicious activity monitoring. Kraken’s no phone/SMS account recovery policy further mitigates risks of phishing attacks and SIM-swapping fraud, ensuring users maintain full control over their accounts.





Superior Liquidity: Ensuring Efficient Trading

Liquidity is a crucial factor in cryptocurrency trading, impacting trade execution speed and price stability. Kraken is recognized for its high trading volume and deep liquidity, particularly in Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins. As the largest exchange by euro volume, Kraken consistently ranks among the top platforms for cryptocurrency liquidity.

Tight spreads—sometimes as low as 1 pip—allow traders to execute orders at optimal prices with minimal slippage. Kraken’s market depth is driven by:

High trading volumes across all listed cryptocurrencies.

Competitive maker fees , starting as low as 0.25% and decreasing to 0.00% for high-volume traders.

, starting as low as 0.25% and decreasing to 0.00% for high-volume traders. Diverse funding options, enabling seamless capital inflows.

A large network of active traders, ensuring consistent order book activity.

With a strong focus on liquidity, Kraken provides an ideal trading environment for both retail and institutional investors.





Commitment to Transparency: Proof of Reserves Audits

Kraken goes beyond regulatory requirements to offer regular Proof of Reserves audits, ensuring full transparency for users. This cryptographic verification process allows customers to confirm that their balances are fully backed by real assets.

Through an independent Merkle Tree-based audit, users can verify that their holdings are accounted for without compromising privacy. Kraken also provides on-chain verification, reinforcing its commitment to trust and accountability in the cryptocurrency industry.





Kraken’s Proof of Reserves covers:

Spot Balances: Users can confirm that their holdings in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), and Ripple (XRP) are backed by assets in custody.

Users can confirm that their holdings in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), and Ripple (XRP) are backed by assets in custody. Staking Balances: On-chain staking allocations are aggregated for full transparency.

On-chain staking allocations are aggregated for full transparency. Margin Trading: Audits factor in margin positions, adjusting balances accordingly.

By offering independent third-party audits, Kraken sets a benchmark for transparency, far exceeding the practices of many traditional financial institutions.





Flexible Funding Options: Enabling Seamless Transactions

Kraken provides one of the most extensive selections of funding options in the industry, allowing users to deposit and withdraw funds with ease. Traders can choose from a variety of fiat and crypto funding methods, ensuring seamless access to the market.





Fiat Funding Options:

USD, EUR, and CAD deposits with minimal fees.

Fee-free ACH transfers for U.S. clients (excluding NY, WA, TX).

Free SEPA deposits for European users.

International wire transfers for corporate accounts.

Crypto Deposits:

Instant deposits for all supported digital assets.

Secure cold storage solutions for maximum asset protection.

Instant Purchases:

Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and digital wallets for quick transactions.

With fast processing times and low fees, Kraken’s funding options empower traders to move capital efficiently, ensuring they never miss market opportunities.

24/7 Customer Support: A Best-in-Class Experience

Expert Consumers recognizes Kraken’s exceptional customer service, which sets it apart from other exchanges. The platform employs a global team of dedicated support specialists, offering assistance in multiple languages.

Key support features include:

24/7 Live Chat: Instant support from crypto and finance experts.

Instant support from crypto and finance experts. Dedicated Phone Support: Available for users who prefer direct assistance.

Available for users who prefer direct assistance. Industry-Leading Email Support: High satisfaction ratings and rapid response times.

High satisfaction ratings and rapid response times. Comprehensive Knowledge Base: An extensive Support Center featuring guides on verification, security, trading, and advanced order types.

With a 90% client satisfaction score, Kraken’s customer service ensures that users receive the help they need—whether it’s resolving technical issues or optimizing their trading strategies.

As cryptocurrency adoption grows, Expert Consumers commends Kraken for setting a high standard in the industry and providing users with a safe, transparent, and efficient trading experience.





Click here to learn more about Kraken. For a more comprehensive analysis, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world’s largest digital asset exchanges, recognized for its leadership in euro volume and liquidity. Serving over 13 million traders and institutions globally, Kraken provides access to more than 200 digital assets and supports trading in eight major fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, JPY, CHF, AED, and AUD. The platform was an early pioneer in offering spot trading with margin, regulated derivatives, and index services, reinforcing its reputation as a key player in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)





