HIP Video Promo Presents: M.Spano unveils brand new music video "Long Time Comin'" on Music-News.com

M.Spano is bringing back the 2000s pop vibe with his brand new single "Long Time Comin'"

MAHOPAC,, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter M.Spano delivers moments as relatable as they are delightful with his unique 2000s-inspired sound. His musical journey began in childhood when his grandfather surprised him with guitar and local lessons, sparking a lifelong passion. Developing his skills in and out of school, Spano played in various bands, exploring genres like the 60s, 70s, and 80s classic rock, metal, and post-hardcore. Over the years, Spano honed his craft as a live and studio session artist, mastering guitar, piano, drum kit, and other instruments. Beyond the stage and studio, Spano has cultivated a following on social media, sharing music-oriented content that often features his beloved “Grandma,” a source of inspiration and support throughout his personal and musical journey. Now focusing on releasing original music, Spano aims to “bring back the tones of the early 2000s”—evoking the heartfelt sound of Lifehouse or the Goo Goo Dolls but with a contemporary edge. His signature style, marked by open guitars, driving drums, and sweet melodies, strikes the perfect balance of energizing and nostalgic—offering genuine, comforting insights on life, love, and everything in between.

Entering any relationship—especially romantic ones—is always a leap of faith. At first, there’s an inevitable sense of anxiety: what if the other person doesn’t feel the same? In this budding romance, the narrator isn’t sure if he’s being strung along. He searches for signs in the girl he’s fallen for, but today, “something is different”—perhaps it’s the real thing. Listeners will sigh with relief alongside Spano, reveling in the joy of a newly solidified love. An air of romance seeps through the chorus as the steady drums and melodic guitar lift the weight of uncertainty off their chests. Spano’s soulful vocals deliver astounding authenticity, unsurprisingly, since this story is rooted in personal experience. The song carries a timeless quality—one could hear it on the radio in 2003 or tomorrow, and it would still radiate the same youthful spirit. With its relatable themes and heartfelt delivery, this track is destined to uplift listeners—it’s nearly impossible to resist the joy sparked by a love story as triumphant as this one.

The accompanying lyric video perfectly brings the elation and sentimentality of the story to life on screen. Produced in collaboration with Michael Kundrath at HIP Video Productions, it features vignettes of happy couples, never far from each other’s sides—brilliantly capturing the exhilarating vastness of a bright future unfolding. The visuals have a distinct graininess—a film-like quality that delightfully mirrors Spano’s early 2000s style and aesthetic. They’re soft, comforting, and nostalgic—evoking a sense of reflection and relief. Every shot carries an emotional weight, allowing viewers to feel deep in their hearts that everything has changed for the better. As an anthem of celebration, viewers will feel more than compelled to sing along, following the journey of this blossoming romance that’s truly been a “Long Time Comin’.” As Spano’s first video release for an original song, this mesmerizing visual offers an exciting glimpse into his creative world, setting the stage for what’s to come for this emerging force of vibrant artistry.

