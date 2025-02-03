Home and Business of Nurse Pamela Jane Nye Destroyed By Palisades Wildfire Gets Surprise Peer and Public Support

Nurse ne Nye (From 1999 to date) What's left of Pamela Jane Nye 1335 Palisades Drive residence and home office. Symbol of Nye's PROJECT PHOENIX - PACIFIC PALISADES

Script line from Clint Eastwood's Heartbreak Ridge film inspires Nye's restoration plan for her home, business and 36 units destroyed in the Palisades wildfire.

In addition to Faith, You adapt. You Improvise. You Overcome” — Pamela Jane Nye

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The devastating Palisades Wildfire that swept through California earlier this year not only destroyed homes and their content but for acclaimed nurse Pamela Jane Nye, prevented her Operation Scrubs, Inc. nonprofit from providing tuition-free continuing nurse education, nursing education scholarships for working nurses and global nurse advocacy.Limited to her savings and retirement income, problematic for Nye is replacing her home and content, business equipment, and obtaining revenue needed for her Operation Scrubs. Inc. nonprofit to continue.Unbeknown to Nye, a peer nurse established a GoFundMe account which, after her online posting, the account immediately began to generate donations from nurses and a nurse-appreciative public. The posting stated, “I’m one of the countless nurses whose lives have been profoundly touched by Pam Nye’s wisdom, kindness, and unwavering dedication to others." The message also urged a global peer nurse population and a nurse-supportive public to rally behind Nye in this time of need.Nye's determination and resilience have not gone unnoticed, as she was recently interviewed by PBS News Hour anchor William Brangham. One of the questions Brangham asked was, "How do you determine what needs to be done next, and how do you plan on that happening?""In addition to Faith, You adapt. You Improvise. You Overcome," Nye responded and acknowledged her "adapt, improvise, overcome" problem-solving plan mirrors the line from Clint Eastwood in his hit film, Heartbreak Ridge.Nye's story is expected to touch the hearts of many and inspire others to not give up in the face of adversity, and as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope and support from those around us.--------------------------------------------------------* For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, email chuckfoster@wcninewsservice.com* Donations to help Nye rebuild and continue her impactful work can be made at https://gofund.me/8534bb3d * PBS News Hour link : https://www.pbs.org/newshour * Google Map depicting 36-unit property destruction: https://earth.google.com/web/@34.0697931,-118.56181131,175.75349633a,558.5790784d,35y,360h,0t,0r/data=CgRCAggBMikKJwolCiExNFdOQ1M5dG5BdWtud3R1REJ2N2pIZklMajNCdE8xQXQgAToDCgEwQgIIAEoICPGvx7AEEAE * Photos of Nye's property and all 36-units community units: https://photos-by-chuck-foster.smugmug.com/PALISADES-FIRE-2025-SYCHOA/n-7kX9kn

CBS Newscast of Pacific Palisades Fire

