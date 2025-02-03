Sparksoft and Asurint Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize CMS APS Program

Innovative Collaboration Set to Enhance Quality and Efficiency for CMS Advanced Provider Screening

Cleveland, OH, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparksoft Corporation, an industry leader of innovative Digital Health solutions, and Asurint, a premier provider of background screening and investigative services, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership to elevate the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Advanced Provider Screening (APS) program.

This groundbreaking collaboration combines Sparksoft's cutting-edge technology with Asurint’s expertise in background screening to deliver a comprehensive solution designed to streamline compliance, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall performance of CMS APS programs.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Advanced Technology Integration: Sparksoft will leverage its state-of-the-art software solutions to provide a robust platform that integrates seamlessly with Asurint’s background screening services. This integration will facilitate real-time data exchange and analytics, ensuring timely and accurate compliance with CMS APS requirements.

Sparksoft will leverage its state-of-the-art software solutions to provide a robust platform that integrates seamlessly with Asurint’s background screening services. This integration will facilitate real-time data exchange and analytics, ensuring timely and accurate compliance with CMS APS requirements. Enhanced Compliance: By utilizing Asurint’s thorough background screening services in conjunction with Sparksoft’s innovative software, organizations can ensure a higher level of adherence to CMS APS standards. This enhanced compliance will mitigate risks and support organizations in meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements.

By utilizing Asurint’s thorough background screening services in conjunction with Sparksoft’s innovative software, organizations can ensure a higher level of adherence to CMS APS standards. This enhanced compliance will mitigate risks and support organizations in meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements. Streamlined Processes: The partnership will introduce streamlined processes that reduce administrative burden and accelerate workflow efficiencies. This will enable organizations to focus on core activities while ensuring that compliance and performance standards are met with precision.

The partnership will introduce streamlined processes that reduce administrative burden and accelerate workflow efficiencies. This will enable organizations to focus on core activities while ensuring that compliance and performance standards are met with precision. Improved Data Accuracy: The combined expertise of Sparksoft and Asurint will drive improvements in data accuracy and reporting. Accurate data is critical for effective performance management and will support organizations in making informed decisions based on reliable insights.

The combined expertise of Sparksoft and Asurint will drive improvements in data accuracy and reporting. Accurate data is critical for effective performance management and will support organizations in making informed decisions based on reliable insights. Support and Training: Both Sparksoft and Asurint are committed to providing comprehensive support and training to their clients. This includes detailed onboarding, ongoing assistance, and access to resources designed to maximize the benefits of the integrated solution.

Quotes:

"We are excited to join forces with Asurint to offer a solution that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of CMS APS programs," said Mike Finkel, CEO of Sparksoft. "Our combined expertise will deliver unparalleled compliance and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry."

"Partnering with Sparksoft allows us to expand the capabilities of our background screening services, providing a more complete solution for CMS APS compliance," said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. "Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and supporting our clients in achieving their performance goals."

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of CMS APS programs, promising to deliver enhanced value and support to organizations navigating the complexities of administrative performance standards.

About Sparksoft:

Sparksoft is a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Services and Development Maturity Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2013, and Federal Wide Assurance for the Protection of Human Subjects certified consulting organization with a proven record of successfully delivering modern digital health solutions for more than a dozen Federal, State, and Commercial customers. As evidenced by our 20+ active prime contracts and subcontracts, and further supported by our excellent Contractor Performance Assessment Reports (CPARs), Sparksoft is a highly mature and capable partner trusted by the government and industry. We bring to bear the essential institutional knowledge, contract vehicles, certifications, experienced personnel, and process maturity to deliver the requirements in compliance with Federal regulations, industry best practices, and agency governance needs.

About Asurint:

Asurint has 17 years of innovation and growth in the industry with powerful background screening and monitoring technology backed by subject matter experts and personalized solutions. Our technology enables clients to make faster, more informed decisions that promote safer workplaces and communities. Performing more than 10 million background screens annually, Asurint’s technology and resources have proven scalability to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

Michael Kirsh Asurint 216-250-3839 mkirsh@asurint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.