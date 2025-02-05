AI-driven Security: AxxonSoft and Eurotech ready for NIS 2 and Global Regulatory Standards

Unlocking the Future of Intelligent Video Management and Edge AI Solutions for Critical Infrastructures

Eurotech (BIT:ETH)

PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurotech, a leader in edge computing solutions, and AxxonSoft, a global innovator in video management software, are proud to announce their partnership to deliver integrated, cutting-edge solutions for industries requiring high-performance video surveillance and AI-driven analytics. This collaboration combines AxxonSoft’s intelligent video management system with Eurotech’s industrial-grade, cybersecurity certified edge AI hardware to provide superior performance and scalability for real-time video surveillance.“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds—AxxonSoft's intelligent video management and Eurotech's ISA/IEC 62443 Edge AI hardware,” said Enrico Calleri, Strategic Marketing Manager, Eurotech. “Together, we deliver a robust solution designed to meet global regulations such as EU NIS 2 and the US Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, while ensuring unparalleled security, reliability, and performance for critical infrastructures.”The solution is built on Eurotech’s ReliaCOR hardware platforms, featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin technology for AI at the edge. AxxonSoft, as a member of NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem, integrates seamlessly to deliver real-time insights through advanced video analytics. This combination allows businesses to simplify deployment, device management, replication, and rapid scaling of AI-powered systems. With fully customizable and scalable features, it caters to a variety of applications, from small installations to large, complex operations.“AxxonSoft is thrilled to partner with Eurotech to redefine what’s possible in AI-powered video management,” said Pierfrancesco Giovene, Business Development Manager at AxxonSoft Italy. “This partnership enables us to offer a fully integrated platform that empowers businesses to unleash the full potential of intelligent video analytics, ensuring smarter, safer, and more efficient operations.”This collaboration is set to transform video surveillance across diverse industries, from smart cities to critical infrastructures such as energy, transportation, water and wastewater management where compliance with global regulations and robust cybersecurity is a paramount.

