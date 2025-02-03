Hivello & Neova : a Strategic Partnership to Advance Decentralized Infrastructure

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, the all-in-one decentralized infrastructure manager, and Neova, a leader in decentralized data storage protocols, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption and innovation of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

Hivello and Neova are coming together to explore how their unique strengths can advance decentralized infrastructure and expand the adoption of Web3 technologies. Hivello simplifies running decentralized nodes by aggregating and managing them across multiple protocols, making it easy for non-technical users to contribute to DePIN networks. Neova, on the other hand, is a decentralized storage protocol built on IPFS, offering secure and privacy-first data storage & management through a network of peer-to-peer and master nodes.

Hivello and Neova are exploring several areas of collaboration. These include the possibility of Hivello becoming a node distributor for Neova’s decentralized storage network, as well as integrating Neova’s protocol into Hivello’s platform to enhance user accessibility. Hivello also plans to test Neova’s nodes on its testnet in preparation for the mainnet launch. Additionally, both companies collaborate on co-marketing efforts to promote decentralized infrastructure solutions.

“Neova is pioneering decentralized storage solutions that align with our mission to simplify decentralized infrastructure for everyone,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder & Chairman of Hivello. “Together, we can bridge the gap between innovative protocols and everyday users, opening up new opportunities for collaboration, scalability, and growth in the Web3 space.”

Quentin Clement, CEO of Neova, added: “Hivello’s user-centric approach to decentralized node management is the kind of innovation needed to grow the DePIN ecosystem. This partnership allows us to explore new ways to expand our decentralized storage network while bringing greater accessibility and efficiency to our users. The possibilities here are exciting.”

About Neova :

Neova is a decentralized storage protocol that prioritizes privacy, security, and scalability. By leveraging Avail's Data Availability (DA) Layer, Neova ensures robust on-chain verification and seamless data integrity. Unlike conventional storage solutions, Neova enhances data persistence and censorship resistance with a custom IPFS through a hybrid architecture of peer-to-peer networks and master nodes. Its ecosystem includes solutions such as Neova Drive and electronic signature tools, designed to empower users with true data ownership and frictionless accessibility.

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required.

