Alberta Health optometry coverage changes now in effect

Alberta Association of Optometrists highlights the importance of eye health care amidst coverage changes for patients across the province

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite efforts from the Alberta Association of Optometrists (AAO), Alberta Health has moved forward with changes to optometry coverage announced in its Opto 35 Bulletin, which took effect on February 1, 2025.

“The AAO made every effort to ensure Alberta Health was fully aware of the impact these changes will have on Albertans, particularly those with eye disease, our vulnerable populations, and those living in rural areas,” says Dr. Sophia Leung, President of the AAO. “We understand that these changes are an additional burden in already challenging times, but so is vision loss. We cannot stress enough the importance of maintaining the frequency of eye exams if you have eye disease and ensuring that you are continuing with annual eye exams to maintain optimum vision and eye health.”

Optometrists will work closely with patients to find the best possible solutions to mitigate the impact of these changes. Continued eye care is critical for Albertans to maintain the best possible vision and eye health throughout their lives.

“Our primary goal is for Albertans to have access to eye care services that address their everyday vision health needs. The loss of vision is devastating and impacts every area of an individual’s life,” continues Dr. Sophia Leung. “Detecting and addressing issues early can help prevent progressive eye disease and irreversible vision loss. Optometrists will continue to be there for Albertans to help them in maintaining their quality of life with the best possible vision and eye health.”

Specific changes that are now in effect, as of February 1, 2025, include:

Delisting of partial eye exams for children and seniors; Frequency of retinal imaging and photography reduced by 50 per cent; Basic eye services and medically necessary care cannot be billed on the same day; Retinal imaging and retinal photography can only be claimed up to two times per patient per benefit year; and Fees for Computer Assisted Visual Fields components will be reduced.



Patients are encouraged to contact their optometrist to help determine how these changes will impact them directly and if there are any costs no longer covered by Alberta Health.

Albertans can use Find an Optometrist to locate an optometrist close to their community.

To learn more about the changes now in effect, visit www.optometrists.ab.ca/savingvision

About the Alberta Association of Optometrists:

The Alberta Association of Optometrists is Alberta's leading optometric professional organization, representing more than 900 Doctors of Optometry in over 120 communities across the province. AAO members are highly trained regulated health professionals providing primary eye health and vision care to Albertans. For more information, please visit www.optometrists.ab.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570

