Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of February 3, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Education & Workforce
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called “The State of American Education.”


Energy and Commerce
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Powering America’s Future: Unleashing American Energy."  

On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Combatting Existing and Emerging Illicit Drug Threats."  


Financial Services
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called “Make Community Banking Great Again.”

On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Operation Choke Point 2.0: The Biden Administration's Efforts to Put Crypto in the Crosshairs."


Homeland Security
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled “Preparing the Pipeline: Examining the State of America’s Cyber Workforce.”

Judiciary
 
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "California Fires and the Consequences of Overregulation."

Natural Resources
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
  • H.R. 410, the Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Extension Act of 2025 (Begich)
  • H.R. 412, To authorize the Bay Mills Indian Community of the State of Michigan to convey land and interests in land owned by the Tribe (Bergman)
  • H.R. 504, the Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act (Gimenez)
  • H.R. 741, the Stronger Engagement for Indian Health Needs Act of 2025 (Stanton)
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold an oversight hearing titled “Now Ore Never: The Importance of Domestic Mining for U.S. National Security.”

Oversight & Government Reform

On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Oversight & Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called “Rightsizing Government.”

On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing regarding federally funded research involving animals.


Rules

On Tuesday, February 4, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

  • H.R. 27, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act (Griffith)

Science, Space, and Technology
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a Committee Organizational Meeting for the 119th Congress.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called “The State of U.S. Science and Technology: Ensuring U.S. Global Leadership.”


Small Business
 
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called “Hope on the Horizon: Prioritizing Small Business Growth in the 119th Congress.”

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, February 5, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Maritime Infrastructure."

On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing called "Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems."


Veterans Affairs

On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “VA First, Veteran Second: The Biden-Harris Legacy." 


Ways and Means

On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Work and Welfare will hold a hearing called "Time’s Running Out: Prosecuting Fraudsters for Stealing Billions in Unemployment Benefits from American Workers."

