Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of February 3, 2025
Education & Workforce
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called “The State of American Education.”
Energy and Commerce
On Wednesday, February 5, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Powering America’s Future: Unleashing American Energy."
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Combatting Existing and Emerging Illicit Drug Threats."
Financial Services
On Wednesday, February 5, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called “Make Community Banking Great Again.”
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Operation Choke Point 2.0: The Biden Administration's Efforts to Put Crypto in the Crosshairs."
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled “Preparing the Pipeline: Examining the State of America’s Cyber Workforce.”
Judiciary
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "California Fires and the Consequences of Overregulation."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, February 5, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 410, the Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Extension Act of 2025 (Begich)
- H.R. 412, To authorize the Bay Mills Indian Community of the State of Michigan to convey land and interests in land owned by the Tribe (Bergman)
- H.R. 504, the Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act (Gimenez)
- H.R. 741, the Stronger Engagement for Indian Health Needs Act of 2025 (Stanton)
Oversight & Government Reform
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Oversight & Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called “Rightsizing Government.”
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing regarding federally funded research involving animals.
Rules
On Tuesday, February 4, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:
- H.R. 27, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act (Griffith)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a Committee Organizational Meeting for the 119th Congress.
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called “The State of U.S. Science and Technology: Ensuring U.S. Global Leadership.”
Small Business
On Wednesday, February 5, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called “Hope on the Horizon: Prioritizing Small Business Growth in the 119th Congress.”
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Wednesday, February 5, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Maritime Infrastructure."
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing called "Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems."
Veterans Affairs
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “VA First, Veteran Second: The Biden-Harris Legacy."
Ways and Means
On Thursday, February 6, the Subcommittee on Work and Welfare will hold a hearing called "Time’s Running Out: Prosecuting Fraudsters for Stealing Billions in Unemployment Benefits from American Workers."
