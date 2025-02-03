140 Attorneys Sanctioned for CLE Noncompliance

The Supreme Court of Ohio Commission on Continuing Legal Education has sanctioned 140 attorneys for failing to comply with continuing legal education (CLE) rules.

Attorneys need to stay informed of changes in laws, legal technology, and developments in their practice area to provide the best service to clients.

A total of nine attorneys were suspended from the practice of law for repeat noncompliance. The remaining 131 attorneys had a monetary sanction imposed.

Suspended attorneys can return to the practice of law by making up their CLE deficiency and applying for reinstatement.

Ohio attorneys are required to submit proof they have completed 24 hours of accredited CLE every other year. Attorneys whose last names start with A through L must complete requirements by the end of each odd-numbered year. Attorneys whose last names start with M through Z must complete requirements by the end of each even-numbered year. The suspended attorneys have not met the requirements for 2022-2023.

View a complete list of sanctioned attorneys.

The commission administers CLE requirements and accredits programs and activities that satisfy the mandatory Ohio CLE requirements.

For additional information, including accredited courses, go to supremecourt.ohio.gov and click on “Attorneys” to find CLE information, transcripts, and CLE-approved activities.