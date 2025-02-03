The Moyer Judicial Center features Native American-inspired motifs, including these symbols similar to artifacts from the Hopewell Mounds in Ross County.

The Moyer Judicial Center features Native American-inspired motifs, including these symbols similar to artifacts from the Hopewell Mounds in Ross County.

November is Native American Heritage Month, designated to recognize the traditions, contributions, and history of the country’s first people and their ancestors. Central Ohio is the traditional homeland of the Shawnee, Miami, Wyandotte, and other Indigenous Nations. Between the 17th and 19th centuries, conflicts, treaties, and legislation displaced thousands of Native Americans in Ohio and across the United States. As a result, there are currently no federally recognized tribal communities in Ohio. But these Tribal Nations still have shared histories and ancestral ties to the state.

The Thomas J. Moyer Center, opened in 1933 as the Ohio Departments Building, highlights some of this shared history in its Native American Lobby. This space features Native American-inspired motifs and specific references to notable Native historical figures. Artist Paul Fjelde created four bronze bas relief portraits to honor leaders associated with Ohio: Pontiac, Little Turtle, Logan, and Tecumseh, who were all key in the resistance against European and American settlers expanding into Native Land.

Native American culture and traditions did not end with removal, but it has not been an easy feat to rectify centuries of injustice. Individuals and Tribal Nations have turned to the courts to address issues including rights, sovereignty, and personal freedoms. One such case, Humphrey v. Lane, addressed religious freedom for a Shoshone-Bannock man and is highlighted in the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Civic Education program. To learn more about influential Native Americans in the justice system, visit the United States Courts’ page on Native American Heritage Month.

In addition to the four bas-relief portraits, the Native American Lobby at the Moyer Judicial Center features mosaics, symbols, and other artistic details inspired by Native American culture. To see this space and other points of artistic and historical interest, schedule a tour today by contacting the Civic Education office at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov or 614.387.9223.