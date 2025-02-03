During Insurance Careers Month, TDCI Celebrates Tennessee’s Insurance Industry

NASHVILLE — In celebration of February’s designation as Insurance Careers Month, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) celebrates the thousands of hard-working, compassionate insurance professionals who call Tennessee home.

“As the state’s regulator for insurance professionals, I want to recognize the critical role that Tennessee’s insurance professionals have in the fabric of their communities, especially those who live and work in rural Tennessee. These valuable professionals are performing important work for our state’s economy and the livelihoods of our citizens,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

Tennessee currently boasts over 301,000 active licensed insurance producers (51,986 resident insurance producer’s licenses and 249,961 non-resident licensees) which is the largest number of active licensed insurance professionals in state history.

“By and large, Tennessee insurance professionals are conscientious community members who help others understand their insurance policies and help their communities after a loss,” said Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “Our team is here to assist insurance consumers and professionals with their questions.”

The insurance industry plays a vital part to Tennessee’s overall economy, which continues to thrive under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

In 2023 (which is the most recent year that figures are available), insurance companies that are domiciled or headquartered in Tennessee wrote $26 billion in premium volume. Separately, $75 billion in premium volume was written in Tennessee by all insurance companies doing business in Tennessee, making Tennessee No. 17 in the nation for premium volume, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

For individuals who may be interested in a career in the insurance industry, TDCI launched remote/online testing in 2021 for prospective insurance producers with testing partners Pearson VUE. Details about remote examinations can be found here.

For more information about insurance regulations, or if you have questions about one of your policies, contact TDCI at (615) 741-2218, 1-800-342-4029, or visit us online.

