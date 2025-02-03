Submit Release
Snowmobile Crash in Keene

CO Ryan Harris
(603) 271-3361
February 3, 2025

Keene, NH – On Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2:17 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile versus motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Ash Brook Road and a snowmobile trail in the town of Keene. Officers from Keene Police Department, New Hampshire State Police and, New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene.

Molly Thompson, 37, of Keene was following a riding companion on a spur trail of the corridor 4 snowmobile trail when she crossed Ash Brook Road. While crossing, the snowmobile that Thompson and her youth passenger were on was struck by a motor vehicle operated by Michelle Young, 39, of Keene. No injuries were sustained as a result of this crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all snowmobilers and motor vehicle operators to be mindful of each other’s presence at trail crossings. Always operate within your limits while utilizing safety equipment and be aware of potential hazards.

