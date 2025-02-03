JAKKS Pacific Unveils Exciting New Toy Line for Upcoming Dog Man Movie from DreamWorks, Universal, and Dav Pilkey's Bestselling Book Series

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) proudly announces the launch of its first complete line of figures and plush toys inspired by Dav Pilkey’s bestselling Dog Man graphic novel series and the highly anticipated Dog Man theatrical release from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures.

Rolling out launches across major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target, JAKKS is seeing encouraging sales trends in the toy aisle since the mid-January release date. This launch aligns with the animated Dog Man feature film from Universal Pictures, set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

“The team at JAKKS Pacific Inc. is excited by the strong retail response to our first-ever Dog Man toy line, launched alongside the upcoming theatrical release of Dog Man,” said Jon Trent, Executive Vice President of Sales at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “We’re honored to share in the excitement with fans of the movie and bring the beloved Dog Man book series to life with our new line of figures and plush toys.”

Part dog, part man, all hero! Dive into the thrilling world of the Dog Man movie with JAKKS Pacific’s exciting line of toys. Featuring plush figures and articulated action figures, fans can bring their favorite characters—Dog Man, Chief, Petey, Lil Petey, and Flippy—to life. Perfect for imaginative play, these toys inspire creativity and laughter as fans recreate epic moments from the film. Join the adventure and unleash your inner hero today!

Get ready to bring the heroic adventures of Dog Man to life with this highly detailed 5-inch Dog Man action figure! Perfect for kids aged 4 and up, this figure comes with three fun accessories: glasses, a tennis ball, and handcuffs, letting you create endless imaginative scenarios. With 16 points of articulation, you can pose Dog Man dynamically to recreate your favorite scenes from the upcoming Dog Man movie. Designed at 5 inches tall, it’s perfectly sized for both play and display. Available now for just $14.99, this action figure is a must-have for Dog Man fans!

Bring Petey's iconic character to life with the Dog Man Petey 5” Figure! Designed for ages 4 and up, this figure comes with a remote, a whiteboard, and a newspaper, making imaginative play even more exciting. Featuring 14 points of articulation, you can pose Petey dynamically to recreate memorable moments from the big screen. Available now for $14.99, it’s the perfect addition to your Dog Man collection.

The Dog Man Feature Plush is the perfect companion for cuddling and playtime! Designed for kids aged 4 and up, this soft and plush toy brings Dog Man to life with hilarious interactive features. Squeeze his stomach to hear a funny toot sound, watch his ears fly up, and see his hat fall off for extra giggles. Perfectly sized for young fans, this plush makes a fantastic gift for Dog Man enthusiasts of all ages. Available now for $24.99, it’s sure to bring endless fun and laughter!

The Dog Man Supa Cool Figure Pack is the ultimate set for fans of all ages! Priced at $19.99 and available now, this pack includes five detailed figures: Dog Man, Chief, Petey, Lil Petey, and Flippy. Each figure is uniquely designed and ready for action, making them perfect for imaginative adventures. Ideal for kids aged 4 and up, this set is a fantastic gift for budding heroes and ensures hours of playtime excitement.

All JAKKS Pacific Dog Man Movie products are available at major retailers now!

About Dav Pilkey

The publication of Dog Man: The Scarlett Shedder marks Dav Pilkey’s 37 years of writing and illustrating award-winning and bestselling books for children. When Dav Pilkey was a kid, he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. Dav was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. He spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books—the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. In college, Dav met a teacher who encouraged him to write and illustrate for kids. He took her advice and created his first book, World War Won, which won a national competition in 1986. Dav's stories are semi-autobiographical and explore universal themes that celebrate friendship, empathy, and the triumph of the good-hearted. When he is not making books for kids, Dav loves to kayak with his wife in the Pacific Northwest. For more information about Dav Pilkey and his books visit http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/davpilkey.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About The Joester Loria Group

The Joester Loria Group, (www.thejoesterloriagroup.com), is an award-winning full-service licensing and brand extension agency, representing Chiquita; PepsiCo’s North America beverage brands; Frito-Lay’s Cheetos and Doritos brand; Constellation Brands Beer portfolio including Corona Extra, Modelo and Pacifico; Kellogg’s portfolio of cereal and snack brands; Toyota and Lexus; Papyrus; The World of Eric Carle™ including The Very Hungry Caterpillar; Dick Bruna’s Miffy and Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man.

