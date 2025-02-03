Cloudastructure Strengthens Partnership with Premier Multifamily Real Estate Firm

Largest order to date from long-standing client; Reinforces commitment to AI-driven security solutions

AI-powered solutions enhance property protection while reducing operational costs

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership with one of the nation’s leading multifamily investment firms and a premier provider of multifamily real estate services. This valued, long-term customer has placed its largest order to date, signaling an accelerated deployment of Cloudastructure’s AI-driven security platform.

The client, a multi-disciplined real estate investment and services firm managing over 60,000 units across 350 properties in the U.S., has been an advocate for leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiencies. By increasing its investment in Cloudastructure’s cutting-edge surveillance and remote guarding solutions, the firm is reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class security across its extensive portfolio.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with one of the most prominent and respected names in multifamily real estate," said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “Their decision to proceed with seven new properties represents their largest single rollout to date, potentially signaling accelerated growth and increased adoption this year. Our platform delivers unparalleled real-time surveillance, significantly enhancing security while reducing costs compared to traditional on-site guards. This collaboration highlights the growing demand for intelligent, AI-driven security solutions that not only protect assets but also streamline operations. As the industry embraces advanced surveillance technologies, we look forward to continuing our support for property owners and managers, helping them safeguard their investments and create safer communities."

Cloudastructure’s AI-powered surveillance solutions provide real-time anomaly detection, remote monitoring, and automated alerts, enhancing security effectiveness while significantly reducing costs. By replacing traditional on-site guards, customers achieve substantial savings and benefit from 24/7 comprehensive protection. As the multifamily sector rapidly adopts cloud-based security, Cloudastructure remains at the forefront of this transformation. Market trends further validate its growth trajectory, with AI-driven security solutions gaining momentum—projected to reach a $134.8 billion market by 2025, and over 50% of businesses expected to transition to cloud-based surveillance by 2026. Remote guarding, Cloudastructure’s fastest-growing segment, continues to drive crime reduction, improve tenant retention, and boost profitability. With a 98% customer retention rate, continuing revenue growth, and a scalable business model, we believe Cloudastructure is well-positioned to lead the evolution of security technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine modern security standards across industries.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

