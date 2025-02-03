Automotive LiDAR Market Set to Reach $1,831.9 Million by 2028, Growing at 30.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive LiDAR Market by Application, Technology, Range, Vehicle Type and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global automotive LiDAR market was valued at $221.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,831.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.3%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2870 North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. On the basis of forecast analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for semi-autonomous vehicles and expansion of global automotive LiDAR market size players coupled with the introduction of advanced LiDAR. Lidar promises to improve on those features with more accurate environment mapping and quicker processing from the rapid-fire nature of the systems.Lidar systems map out their environments by sending laser pulses outward. When the pulse contacts an object or obstacle, it reflects or bounces back to the lidar unit. The system then receives the pulse and calculates the distance between it and the object, based on the elapsed time between emitting the pulse and receiving the return beam. Lidar does this rapidly, with some emitting millions of pulses per second. As the beams return to the system, it begins forming a picture of what’s going on in the world around the vehicle and can use computer algorithms to piece together shapes for cars, people, and other obstacles.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lidar-market/purchase-options Factors such as increase in developments of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicle, rise in emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles, and surge in investments & funding in LiDAR startups are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of LiDAR system and environmental constraints & optical vulnerability pose a challenge for use of LiDAR hinder the market growth.Furthermore, rapid technological advancement in automotive LiDAR and emergence of 4D LiDAR are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive LiDAR market growth𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :Following the directions of the WHO for minimizing the spread of the virus, governments of various countries have set up lockdown and trade restrictions, which has disrupted the exports of automotive parts, especially from China, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in the US. Therefore, the reduced production of automobiles due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants is expected to impact the demand for LiDAR sensors in the automotive sector negatively. However, the pandemic is expected to have an indirect effect on the automotive LiDAR market.Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle industry is expected to revive in the near future. Realizing the benefit of contactless and driverless delivery in a world of physical distancing, many logistics companies, delivery companies, and the food delivery companies starting adoption of autonomous vehicles, in which LiDAR is the integral part.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :On the basis of application, the autonomous vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of technology, the solid-state LiDAR segment is the highest contributor to the Automotive LiDAR market in terms of revenue.On the basis of range, the long-range segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By vehicle type, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is the highest contributor to the Automotive LiDAR market in terms of revenue.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2870 Continental AG, First Sensor AG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, LeddarTech, Luminar Technologies, Ouster, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo and Velodyne LiDAR, Inc are some of the leading key players operating in the automotive LiDAR market.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Europe Trailer Axle MarketFamily Car MarketAutomotive OEM Telematics MarketMotorcycle Battery MarketCrossovers Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 