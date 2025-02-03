Pressure Sensors Market to Reach USD 31.93 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 4.5% CAGR from 2025

Pressure Sensors Market

The growing demand for pressure sensors from the automotive and healthcare sectors is a prominent factor driving the pressure sensors market.

The sensors discover capacitance to decide the verified pressure.” — Polaris Market Research

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟏.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎.𝟒𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫?A pressure sensor is a gadget or tool that is capable of measuring the pressure in gases and liquids. It comprises of pressure susceptible element that can decide the pressure being administered and the constituents to transform the details into an output signal.

A pressure switch will not point out verified pressure. They are outlined to render or splinter a contact when the wanted pressure range is accomplished. They are well-acknowledged for their swift response times. The growing acquisition of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology is impacting the pressure sensors market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬?The research study encloses rigorous vendor share research for all prominent market contenders. The market is excessively aggressive and has an existence of extensive aggregate of compact and moderate size businesses. Here are some of the leading players in the pressure sensors market:• ABB Ltd.• Emerson Electric Company• General Electric• Infineon Technologies• NXP Semiconductors N.V.• Omron Corporation• Robert Bosch GmbH• Siemens AG𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In January 2024, ABB declared the accession of Real Tech, a Canada dependent firm acknowledged for its optical sensor technologies.• In October 2023, Emerson Electric Company finished the accession of National Instruments Corp.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The growing focus on the advancement of contemporary substances and technologies to improve susceptibility and longevity is expected to influence the market favorably. The extensive acquisition of IoT and distant linkage are all surging factors propelling the market.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Many elements, such as escalated vehicle demand, technological inventions, and initiation of contemporary security and discharge levels, assist in the growth of the automotive sector. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on pressure sensors market sales.𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Pressure sensors are extensively used in medical applications involving infusion pumps, blood pressure monitors, and ventilators where accurate pressure computation is important for patient well-being.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest pressure sensors market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to the growing requirement for automation and growing demand from surfacing nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to its demand in tire pressure observation systems and weary gas recirculation systems.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Connectivity Outlook• Wired Sensors• Wireless SensorsBy Type Outlook• Absolute Pressure Sensors• Differential Pressure Sensors• Gauge Pressure Sensors• OthersBy Technology Outlook• Optical• Piezoresistive• Electromagnetic• Capacitive• Resonant Solid-State• OthersBy End-Use Industry Outlook• Automotive• Healthcare• Aviation• Consumer Electronics• Oil & Gas• Industrial• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the pressure sensor market?The market size was valued at USD 20.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 31.93 billion by 2034.Which region witnessed the largest pressure sensors market share in 2024?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest region-wise market size in 2024.What is the regional scope of the market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Which segment, by type, held the largest share of the market in 2024?The absolute pressure sensors segment dominated the market share in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟏.𝟗𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝟒.𝟓% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒 - 𝐒𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐏𝐌𝐑𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market:Specialty Enzymes Market:Unmanned Composites Market:Wafer Processing Equipment Market:Tire Recycling Market: 