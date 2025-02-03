Vitrification Market Size to Surpass USD 33.04 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 16.75% CAGR

Vitrification Market

Rising Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies and Biobanking to Drive Market Expansion

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Vitrification Market size was estimated at USD 8.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.04 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Advancements in Cryopreservation and Biobanking Driving the Vitrification MarketThe vitrification market has grown considerably, particularly in cryopreservation and reproductive medicine. Vitrification, a high-speed freezing process that inhibits the formation of ice crystals, is becoming increasingly popular over slow-freezing procedures because of its ability to save cells, tissues, and biological samples. A key driver for this growth is the increasing need for assisted reproductive technologies, in which eggs, embryos, and sperm are preserved. The use of vitrification in biobanks, where biological samples are stored for research, drug development, and personalized medicine, has also increased, with more than 60% of biobanks now using this process. The vitrification market has grown considerably, particularly in cryopreservation and reproductive medicine. Vitrification, a high-speed freezing process that inhibits the formation of ice crystals, is becoming increasingly popular over slow-freezing procedures because of its ability to save cells, tissues, and biological samples. A key driver for this growth is the increasing need for assisted reproductive technologies, in which eggs, embryos, and sperm are preserved. The use of vitrification in biobanks, where biological samples are stored for research, drug development, and personalized medicine, has also increased, with more than 60% of biobanks now using this process. Although high equipment prices can restrain growth, technological innovation, and rising R&D investment are anticipated to drive demand further, particularly as more cancer patients need fertility preservation.

Key Players in Vitrification Market
• Vitrolife (Vitrification devices, cryopreservation media)
• Kitazato Corporation (Vitrification kits, sperm freezing devices)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Cryopreservation equipment, media for IVF)
• Irvine Scientific (Vitrification solutions, embryo culture media)
• Fertility Associates (IVF services, cryopreservation services)
• CooperSurgical (Vitrification devices, cryopreservation kits)
• Cryoport (Biologics transportation solutions, specimen storage)
• ES Diagnostics (Cryopreservation equipment, embryo storage)
• Reproductive Health Technologies (IVF equipment, fertility preservation solutions)
• ReproTech (Oocyte and embryo cryopreservation, storage services)
• Sage Scientific (Vitrification products, media for IVF)
• Birmingham Women's Hospital (Fertility treatments, egg freezing services)
• OvaScience (Oocyte preservation, fertility treatment services)
• Fertility Solutions (IVF and embryo freezing services, vitrification technologies)
• CReATe Fertility Centre (IVF services, cryopreservation techniques)
• The Center for Reproductive Health (Egg freezing, embryo storage services)
• Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Fertility preservation, cryopreservation services)
• Genea (IVF technology, vitrification kits)
• Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (Fertility services, cryopreservation)
• New Hope Fertility Center (IVF treatments, egg freezing)

Segmentation Analysis

By Specimen

In 2023, the oocyte segment dominated the market with a market share of 42% Such numbers are related to the rising awareness of oocyte preservation and the policies supported by various governments. Many countries have only recently permitted oocyte preservation, which has made vitrification a very effective method for oocyte banks and ART.The sperm segment is expected to register the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 18.06% throughout the forecast period. New devices to freeze things will probably be developed through advancements in 3D printing. A case in point would be a research paper published by MDPI in August 2021 regarding a 3D-printed vitrification device for small amounts of sperm referred to as Cryo-Vials (VDCV). Current investigations are also focused on developing minimal-volume vitrification methods to improve the success of IVF treatments.By End-UseThe IVF clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for 60% of the market share in 2023. This is driven by the increasing number of clinics offering vitrification and other associated reproductive technology (ART) services. Most of these clinics are also expanding their services to include sperm, egg, and oocyte storage, further increasing their market share.The biobanks segment was expected to register the fastest compound annual growth rate (17.88%) during the forecast period. The transition away from traditional slow-freezing methods of cryobanking to vitrification has resulted in substantial improvements in the number of viable eggs, embryos, and sperm. Additionally, the growth of biobanks has improved the egg donation experience, with extensive donor databases to assist individuals undergoing IVF in making informed decisions. This would significantly increase the revenue share of biobanks in the market.

Vitrification Market Segmentation

By Specimen
• Oocytes- Devices- Kits & Consumables
• Embryo- Devices- Kits & Consumables
• Sperm

By End-Use
• IVF Clinics
• Biobanks

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market with a market share of 41% in 2023, driven by the presence of developed economies such as Germany, Spain, the UK, France, and Italy, which will support the growth of the vitrification market in the region. These nations have well-formed infrastructure that is to substantially improve cryopreservation in the region. Moreover, the market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities owing to the rising biotechnology industry, and growing funding for aided reproduction procedures in the UK and Germany.The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 19.27% in the vitrification market share from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness and constant legal arguments regarding the legalization of egg freezing for unmarried women in nations such as China, which will lead to higher respectable acceptance of vitrification systems over the upcoming years. This coupled with the growing presence of companies, such as Kitazato, Shenzhen VitaVitro Biotech, Cryologic, and Cryotech Lab, offering vitrification devices, kits, and consumables also indicates propelling market growth in the region.

Recent Developments
• In February 2024, Kitazato Corporation formed a strategic partnership with IVF2.0 to incorporate AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing sperm selection and embryo ranking during IVF procedures.
• In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a new ultra-cold clinical and commercial facility in Bleiswijk, Netherlands. The cGMP-compliant site expands the company's clinical trial network in Europe, offering end-to-end support for developing advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapies, biologics, and vaccines.

About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world. 