Digital Holography Market to Exceed USD 17.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.23% | SNS Insider

Digital Holography Market Growth Driven by 3D Imaging Healthcare Applications AR VR Integration and Industry Advancements

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Digital Holography Market was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 17.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.23% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Digital Holography Market Growth Driven by 3D Imaging Demand Healthcare Applications and Industry 4.0 Advancements

Digital holography market is expected to grow in the near future as it plays crucial role in the development of 3D imaging technology, requirement for non-contact measurements and increasing applications in healthcare, industrial and consumer electronic sectors. This is mainly attributed to increasing application of digital holography in medical imaging, especially in ophthalmology and dermatology. Demand is increasing for the ability to do real-time, high resolution 3D imaging of the body without invasive procedures in both diagnostic and research applications. Moreover, the growth of Industry 4.0 and the implementation of holographic technology within quality control and metrology are some of the factors, which is driving their market growth further.

AR VR Integration and Technological Advancements Propel Digital Holography Market Growth with Increased Investment

An increase in the use of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) applications in holographic displays is another key driver driving digital holography market growth. Holographic projections integrated within the entertainment and advertising industries act as a tool to enhance the experience for the consumer. In addition, rapid advances in nanophotonics for the past two decades and the emergence of compact and inexpensive digital holography systems continue to make the technology more widely available. The market is driven by enormous expansion in the coming years by soaring technological advancements and the proliferation of investments in R&D.

Digital Recording and Hardware Lead Market in 2023 with Software and Reconstruction Set for Rapid Growth

By Process Type: The digital recording segment led the digital holography market in 2023, owing to the high adoption of this technology for medical imaging, industrial inspection, and 3D sensing applications.

Reconstruction segment is anticipated to observe the fastest CAGR over the forecast duration of 2024 to 2032 owing to advancement in AI based holographic rendering coupled with rising need for real-time 3D visualization across various industries i.e. AR/VR, autonomous vehicles and scientific research

By Offering: Hardware segment held the largest share in 2023 due to the widely used components such as cameras, SLMs, and sensors in industry, medical imaging and microscopy-based systems.

The software segment is anticipated to propel the highest CAGR over the forecast period, from 2024-to-2032, owing to the rapid innovations in AI, machine learning, and cloud-based holographic processing. This will drive its increased growth in applications of real-time 3D image reconstruction, and AR / VR.

North America Leads Digital Holography Market in 2023 as Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America emerged as the leading regional marketplace for digital holography, supported by significant investments in advanced imaging technologies, high penetration of digital holography in healthcare and industrial applications, and several prominent key market players. The established research infrastructures in the region alongside high requirements for holographic displays for AR/VR, medical diagnostic drove its leadership. Moreover, growing defense applications as well as government spending on holography-based technologies contributed to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR From 2024 to 2032 due to rising investments in healthcare, manufacturing and consumer electronics. Development of holographic display is gaining traction in various countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, owing to improvement in technology and high adoption of Industry 4.0. Wider adoption of AR/VR applications, an increase in semiconductor production, and government-backed innovative initiatives are driving faster market growth for all the sectors related to these technologies. As such, the speed and scale at which this region is industrializing, as well as the higher demand towards advanced types of imaging solutions, makes it one of the most crucial growth centres for digital holography.

Recent Developments:

-In June 2024, Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB partnered with Kem-En-tec Nordic A/S through Altium Limited to expand HoloMonitor sales across the Nordic region.
-In June 2024, Leia Inc. launched Immersity AI, a platform that converts 2D images and videos into immersive 3D content.
-In September 2024, EON Reality partnered with Meta to integrate its AI-driven EON-XR platform with Meta's Orion AR glasses and text-to-3D technology.

Technology


