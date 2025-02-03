Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Growth Driven by Regulatory Support and Technological Advancements

Emergen Research Logo

High regulatory support and focus on green manufacturing have been among the most significant drivers of growth for the metal bonding adhesives market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 9.15 billion in 2024 to USD 14.44 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.20%. The metal bonding adhesives market is witnessing significant growth, spurred by strong regulatory support and a global push towards environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. Governments and organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting green production methods, placing metal bonding adhesives at the heart of this transformation.

Key Drivers of Growth

Regulatory Support and Environmental Focus:

Governments and organizations are promoting green manufacturing by using low-emission adhesives to reduce industrial emissions.

In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supports the use of low-emission adhesives, while the Department of Energy (DOE) highlights that replacing mechanical fasteners with adhesives can reduce the weight of vehicles and machines, leading to lower fuel consumption and emissions.

The European Union's REACH regulation mandates the use of environmentally friendly materials, including bonding adhesives, to enhance energy-efficient production.

Advancements in Bonding Technology:

Technological advancements and product innovations are crucial for market growth. Industries demand faster-curing, temperature-resistant adhesives for efficient metal bonding.

The DOE and European Commission support the development of next-generation adhesives with superior properties, essential for the aerospace and automotive industries to reduce vehicle weight while maintaining structural integrity.

The automotive industry's move towards lighter, fuel-efficient vehicles has boosted the demand for metal bonding adhesives. The DOE's Vehicle Technologies Office funds new adhesive technologies to reduce vehicle weight, increasing the demand for specialized high-performance adhesives.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, and Japan, leads the market due to booming manufacturing activities and regional policies aimed at reducing carbon footprints.

China's "Made in China 2025" initiative promotes the use of bonding adhesives in advanced manufacturing technologies, driving market growth as companies align with global environmental standards.

Market Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

The market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Specialized raw materials like resins, hardeners, and curing agents are subject to price volatility, affecting adhesive manufacturing costs.

Geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and supply shortages further impact raw material availability, creating market instability. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted these challenges, disrupting supply chains and increasing raw material costs.

Dependence on Specific Resins:

Manufacturers rely heavily on specific resins, like epoxy resins, limiting flexibility in areas with scarce raw materials. This dependency affects industries like automotive and aerospace, which require timely production.

Segment Insights

Epoxy-Based Adhesives:

Epoxy-based adhesives dominate the market due to their high bonding strength, chemical resistance, and durability. These adhesives are essential for high-performance applications in aerospace and automotive industries.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes the significant growth driver for epoxy-based adhesives is the production of electric vehicles, where they are used in battery casing, motor mounts, and other applications.

Acrylic-Based Adhesives:

Acrylic-based adhesives are rapidly growing, particularly in high-speed production industries like automotive and construction. These adhesives cure faster than epoxy, making them suitable for applications requiring quick bonding.

Acrylic adhesives are prized for their UV light and weather resistance, ideal for outdoor and exterior use. The European Commission reports increased demand for energy-efficient buildings, fueling the growth of acrylic-based adhesives in construction.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The metal bonding adhesives market is expanding, fueled by demand from sectors like automotive and aerospace. Technological advancements and a focus on lightweight, energy-efficient solutions are driving growth, with the automotive industry being a major contributor. Henkal AG & CO. KGaA,, H.B. Fuller, The 3M Company, Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema S.A.,, Solvay S.A., LORD Corporation, DELO Industries, Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Parson Adhesives Inc are the major market players

In November 2023, Saint-Gobain launched the Norbord Z2000 Acrylic Tape Series, designed to enhance automotive assembly. This new product line offers durable, long-lasting adhesion, specifically for bonding automotive exteriors on complex surfaces, improving efficiency and reliability in the manufacturing process.

Some of the key companies in the global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market include:

Henkal AG & CO. KGaA

H.B. Fuller

The 3M Company

Sika AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Solvay S.A.

LORD Corporation

DELO Industries Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Parson Adhesives Inc.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Latest Industry Updates

In January 2023, Shurtape Technologies LLC introduced Duck Pro by Shurtape BR Code Scannable Solutions, a new product powered by the BitRip app. The product line was developed in collaboration with Nastro Technologies, a startup specialising in asset tracking, combining their expertise in industrial adhesives and tracking technology. This solution was initiated in August 2022 and aims to streamline asset management and enhance operational efficiency.

In March 2023, Techsil Ltd., part of Diploma Plc, acquired the trade and assets of Eurobond Adhesives Ltd. The acquisition aims to support growth, expanding into new market segments like sign, glass, and sheet metal bonding. The collaboration enhances technical sales capabilities and strengthens long-term customer relationships within the manufacturing sector.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation Analysis

By Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Epoxy-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

Acrylic-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

Polyurethane-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Appliances

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

