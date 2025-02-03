E-Waste Management Market to Grow USD 248.71 Billion by 2032: Research by SNS Insider

The growing volume of electronic waste and heightened regulatory emphasis on sustainable disposal and recycling practices are driving market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The E-Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 66.32 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 248.71 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.82% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Rising Importance of Sustainable E-Waste Management in a Tech-Driven World

The e-waste management market addresses the proper disposal and recycling of electronic waste, which includes discarded devices like computers, mobile phones, and televisions containing hazardous materials such as lead, mercury, and cadmium. Annually, around 52.6 million tons of e-waste is generated globally, accounting for 72% of toxic waste, posing serious environmental and health risks. The average per capita e-waste generation is 8 kg, with wealthier regions like Europe generating over 17 kg annually, while developing regions like Africa produce significantly less. As technology advances and electronic consumption increases, the need for efficient e-waste management grows, emphasizing the importance of recycling valuable materials such as gold, silver, and copper, while reducing harmful environmental impacts.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- RecycleSmart Solutions
- Ecube Labs Co. Ltd.
- Enevo
- IBM
- Veolia
- Tes
- Capital Environment Holdings Limited
- Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
- Tetronics Technologies Limited
- Sembcorp Environmental Management
- Eri

Dominance and Growth of Consumer Electronics and Recycling in E-Waste Management

By Source
The Consumer Electronics segment is both the dominant and fastest growing in the e-waste management market. The rapid obsolescence of smartphones, laptops, and televisions, along with increasing consumer demand for new technologies, leads to more frequent replacements, driving e-waste generation. The presence of valuable materials like gold, silver, and copper in these devices further boosts the need for sustainable recycling practices.

The Household Appliance segment is also experiencing rapid growth. The growing use of household electronics such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, which are often replaced with energy-efficient models, contributes to rising e-waste. Additionally, increased disposable income in emerging economies is further propelling the demand for household appliances, driving e-waste generation in this segment.

By Application
The Recycling segment is both the dominant and fastest-growing application in the e-waste management market. This is largely due to the rising volume of electronic waste and the increasing demand for recovering valuable materials like gold, silver, and copper found in electronic devices. Recycling offers an effective solution for reducing environmental pollution while conserving essential resources. Technological advancements, such as automation, AI, and improved sorting methods, are enhancing the efficiency and profitability of e-waste recycling, making it a key driver of market growth. As global awareness of the environmental impact of improper e-waste disposal rises, recycling is becoming a priority over traditional disposal methods.

While Disposal remains an essential component of e-waste management, its growth is slower compared to the rapid expansion of recycling practices, which are seen as more sustainable and economically viable in the long term.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Processed Material
Metal
Glass
Plastic
Others

By Source
Household Appliance
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Others

By Application
Disposal
Recycle

Rapid Growth in E-Waste Management: North America and the Middle East & Africa Lead the Way

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for e-waste management during the forecast period. The region’s increasing urbanization and the widespread adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices have led to a surge in electronic waste generation, resulting in higher demand for efficient recycling and disposal services. In Canada, e-waste recycling policies are mainly implemented at the provincial level, supported by federal efforts to standardize regulations. Many provinces have introduced extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, requiring manufacturers and retailers to collect and recycle electronic components at the end of their lifecycle. These provincial programs are complemented by environmental regulations that prohibit the improper disposal of e-waste. For example, Ontario's EEE regulation mandates producers to set up free collection systems for consumers.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to experience significant market growth from 2024 to 2032. This growth is largely driven by partnerships between governments, private sector entities, and organizations working together to enhance e-waste management efforts. A notable example is the collaboration between Tadweer Group and Dubai Holding, which completed the acquisition of Enviroserve, an e-waste management company, in May 2024. This acquisition strengthens the capabilities of both companies in managing electronic waste and aligns with global efforts toward sustainable environmental practices.

Recent Development

-August 8, 2024 – ERI has launched its first alkaline battery recycling plant in Plainfield, Indiana, within its 315,000 square-foot e-waste recycling facility. The plant utilizes ERI’s proprietary clean technology and is capable of recycling millions of pounds of alkaline batteries annually. ERI plans to expand by opening more alkaline battery recycling plants across the U.S. in 2025 and beyond.

-22 January 2025: Tetronics has won an award from the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) for its role in successful Higher Active Waste Thermal Treatment (HAWTT) trials. The company, a leader in plasma arc systems, collaborated with engineering partners to develop a plasma arc rig to treat higher active nuclear waste under its contract with Sellafield Limited. Tetronics and its consortium received the “best example of delivering excellence through collaboration” award at the NDA's annual supply chain event.

