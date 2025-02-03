Cloud Infrastructure Services Propel Digital Transformation AI Big Data and Hybrid Cloud Drive Market Growth

The Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, valued at USD 289.7 Bn in 2023, is expected to reach USD 784.2 Bn by 2032, growing at an 11.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the Cloud Infrastructure Services market is driven by increasing demand for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. Additionally, the rise of digital transformation, remote work, and enhanced data security needs to further fuel market expansion.The Cloud Infrastructure Services Market was valued at USD 289.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 784.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1570 Some of Major Keyplayers:- AWS- Microsoft- Google- IBM- Alibaba- Salesforce- Rackspace- Fujitsu- Digitalocean- Dell Technologies- Vmware- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)- Red Hat- Oracle- SAP- Cisco Systems- Adobe- Other playersCloud Infrastructure Services Drive Digital Transformation and Efficiency in Modern Business OperationsCloud Infrastructure Services have witnessed huge charting in various businesses due to the adoption of cloud technologies. With enterprises looking for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions in the cloud, cloud infrastructure services constitute the foundation that allows organizations to scale their operations without the associated physical hardware implementation costs. Cloud Services offer seamless management of computing power, storage, and networking, enabling companies to scale on demand. With enterprises deciding on cloud-based applications and services to improve operational efficiency, it creates a strong need for digital transformation, remote work solutions, and data security.AI Big Data and Edge Computing Drive Cloud Infrastructure Market Growth and InnovationThe rise in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics is further contributing to the market growth. Cloud infrastructure provides sufficient computing power to support the technologies making this analysis and finding insights scale by preparing vast amounts of data to find evidence-based solutions for your business. Additionally, the growing popularity of edge computing that moves computation nearer to the data source for better performance is expected to further strengthen the growth of the market. The rising emphasis on disaster recovery and business continuity is also attracting enterprises to a hybrid cloud that includes both on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure, leading to the future growth of the market.Public Cloud Dominates While Hybrid Cloud and Large Enterprises Drive Future Cloud GrowthBy Deployment model: The public cloud segment held the largest share of the Cloud Infrastructure Services market in 2023, owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of public cloud services by organizations across different sizes on account of scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.The hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2024–2032. Enterprises have a growing enticement for solutions that can combine the best of both worlds that public and private clouds offer, bringing with it superior security, and the flexibility to support a broad array of workloads.By Enterprises size: The SMEs segment led the cloud infrastructure services market in 2023, as SMEs are increasingly relying on cloud solutions to scale their operations while being cost-effective, flexible, and with minimal (or no) investment into infrastructure.Large enterprises are anticipated to increase at a growing CAGR From 2024-2032. With the nature of work and operations becoming more complex and data-intensive for these organizations, hybrid cloud, and private cloud solutions are helping scale cloud infrastructure in large enterprises as they provide the security, control, and customization needed.Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation:By Service- Compute Service- Storage Service- Disaster Recovery and Backup Service- Networking Service- Desktop Service- Managed HostingBy Deployment model- Public Cloud- Private Cloud- Hybrid CloudBy Organization Size- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)- Large EnterprisesBy Vertical- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)- IT and Telecommunications- Government and Public Sector- Retail and Consumer Goods- Manufacturing- Energy and Utilities- Media and Entertainment- Healthcare and Life Sciences- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1570 North America Leads Cloud Infrastructure Market While Asia Pacific Eyes Fastest GrowthNorth America held the largest market share in 2023, owing to a matured technology ecosystem and large pool of traditional as well as cloud service providers in this region such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, among others. Major factors for the region leading the market included its relatively advanced digital infrastructure, high cloud technology adoption within several industries, and investments being made by businesses to adopt cloud technologies at scale in the region. Additionally, its leadership in the market can be attributed to the matured IT environment, along with the strong initiatives for digital transformation present in North America.The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The rapid digital transformation of emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is propelling this growth. Cloud infrastructure services are seeing an increase in demand as more businesses in the region move to embrace the cloud for scalability, cost-effectiveness, and data storage. Rapid growth in the Asia Pacific market is also being driven by the heightened adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics technologies, which are increasing the demand for high-performance cloud infrastructure.Recent Developments:- In January 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) committed to investing USD 8.3 billion in building cloud infrastructure in Mumbai by 2030.- In November 2024, NTT DATA and Google Cloud expanded their AI partnership across Asia Pacific to accelerate data analytics and generative AI adoption.- In November 2024, VMware Cloud Foundation delivers a private cloud platform to enhance AI, sovereignty, and security outcomes. The platform combines public cloud agility with private cloud security, driving digital innovation and improving infrastructure.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cloud-infrastructure-services-market-1570 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Industry Flowchart3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model6. Pest Analysis7. Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, By Service8. Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, By Deployment model9. Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, By Organization Size10. Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, By Vertical11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. Use Case and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.